UAE Construction Report 2025 | Output to Register an AAGR of 4% During 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in Tourism, Transport, Industrial and Housing Projects with Focus on Smart Cities

The analyst expects that the UAE's construction industry will expand by 5.2% in real terms in 2025. This will be supported by public and private sector investment in the construction of major projects in the transportation, road, rail and housing sectors.

The growth in the construction industry will also be supported by the government's investments under the latest 2026 Budget. Indeed, in n July 2025, UAE revealed that planning is underway for the federal budget cycle 2027-29 focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), accelerating national development and supporting the country's long-term objectives. However, President Trump's newly announced tariffs are set to have significant repercussions for the industry performance.



The UAE's construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth of 4% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in tourism, transport, industrial and housing projects. In June 2025, the government revealed that Abu Dhabi is currently managing 619 infrastructure projects with a total investment exceeding AED200 billion ($54.5 billion), focused on creating smart cities that enhance livability and sustainability across the country.

Among the 619 projects underway, 65% are dedicated to housing and home preservation, while 18% support school construction and the remainder cover civil defense, police stations, museums, and tourism infrastructure. This comprehensive transformation reflects Abu Dhabi's commitment to improve quality of life while supporting economic diversification and technological innovation in line with its country's 2030 vision



Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in the UAE, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



