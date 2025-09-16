myGwork’s WorkFair 2025 Returns on 5 November with Global Job Opportunities for LGBTQ+ Students, Graduates, and Allies

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- myGwork, the leading global inclusive talent platform, is proud to announce the return of WorkFair on 5 November 2025. Powered by VFairs, this global virtual career event connects LGBTQ+ students, graduates, and allies with inclusive employers worldwide.

As the world’s largest virtual career fair of its kind, WorkFair 2025 offers participants access to hundreds of job opportunities, career-enhancing workshops, and webinars – all tailored to support LGBTQ+ early-career talent and allies. Last year, the event attracted over 7,600 graduates from more than 122 countries, with the support of over 200 partnering universities. This year, even more participants are expected to join from across the globe in search of their dream role with an inclusive employer of choice.

A recent global survey by myGwork of over 2,000 students and graduates revealed that more than one-third identify as LGBTQ+, and 70% of LGBTQ+ Gen Z respondents want to work in open and accepting environments. Additionally, three-quarters expressed concerns about joining companies where they cannot be authentic, citing fears of discrimination, bias, and limited opportunities for progression.

The full report, available to download here, highlights the urgent need for employers to foster inclusive environments where diverse talent can thrive. WorkFair 2025 addresses this demand by giving job seekers direct access to employers committed to building inclusive workplaces. Participating companies include Capgemini, Clifford Chance, Danaher Corporation, Finastra, Fitch Group, GSK, JTI, Marsh McLennan, Morningstar, MSD/Merck, Omnicom Media, Pfizer, RS Group, S&P Global, Santander UK, Standard Chartered, State Street, Taylor Wessing, TELUS Digital, The Trade Desk, VF Corporation, Warner Bros. Discovery, Willis Towers Watson and Yugo.

By participating again in WorkFair, GSK reaffirms its strong commitment to advancing workplace inclusion. “At GSK, we foster an inclusive environment that embraces and celebrates different perspectives and experiences, allowing everyone to be themselves so we can all perform at our best for patients. We hold ourselves and each other accountable, ensuring that respect and inclusivity are at the heart of our company culture,” stated GSK’s Chief People Officer Diana Conrad.

Taylor Wessing is another proud participating company at WorkFair this year. “I’m really proud that Taylor Wessing is joining myGwork’s WorkFair this November. It’s such a great chance for us to meet and support early talent, especially those looking for inclusive and welcoming workplaces,” stated Robin Panrucker, Head of Talent Development and Inclusion at Taylor Wessing. “This event speaks directly to our values and the culture we have built – where everyone can be themselves and thrive. It also feels extra special coming off the back of winning a Rainbow Honours award earlier this year, which recognises the progress we’re making. We’re excited to keep that momentum going and connect with the next generation of changemakers.”



Yugo’s Head of Talent & People Partnering Eva Piñeiro added: “At Yugo, we’re here to empower students and support their journey, and WorkFair 2025 brings those principles to life. By supporting LGBTQ+ students with career pathways, mentoring, we help shape their future and actively build a culture where every student can thrive. At Yugo we continue to empower the next generation to live their best lives on and off campus.”

“Employers aren’t just hiring – they’re competing for top diverse talent,” said Adrien and Pierre Gaubert, co-founders of myGwork. “WorkFair 2025 provides candidates with the tools to succeed and find their dream job by connecting them with inclusive employers of choice, while giving companies a platform to secure the best early-career talent from around the world.”

This year’s event equips both candidates and employers with innovative resources, including:

AI-powered CV workshops to optimise applications.

Smart job-matching algorithms connecting candidates with roles aligned to skills, values, and career goals.

Virtual reality employer booths to explore workplace culture before applying.

Instant interview scheduling, turning networking into immediate opportunities.

In addition to recruitment opportunities, WorkFair 2025 will feature expert-led sessions on job search strategies, AI career skills, and workplace inclusion. They include:

Belonging in Business: LGBTQ+ Pathways into Finance & Consulting

Mentors Who Matter: Building Support for LGBTQ+ Career Growth

Neurodivergent at Work: Thriving as Your Authentic Self

Ask a Recruiter (2025 Edition): Interview with Confidence & Pride

From Grad to Groundbreaker: LGBTQ+ Career Journeys & Advice

CVs That Belong: Crafting Authentic Applications with AI

WorkFair 2025 is free for all LGBTQ+ students, graduates, and allies. Attendees will be able to apply for jobs in real time, network with inclusive employers, and access practical workshops to help them stand out in a competitive job market.

Ahead of the event, myGwork is conducting its annual LGBTQ+ Student & Graduate Survey 2025 to capture insights on inclusion, meaningful work, and the impact of anti-DEI sentiment. To encourage participation, four survey respondents will be randomly selected to win vouchers worth £250 (split into 100, 75, 50 and 25 or local equivalent). Entries close on 10 October 2025. Take the survey here and register for WorkFair 2025 here.

For media inquiries, please contact: press@mygwork.com

ABOUT MYGWORK

myGwork is the leading global inclusive talent platform. It offers LGBTQ+ professionals and graduates a safe space to connect globally through its innovative job board, while offering networking, mentoring, events, and resources to foster allyship and inclusive communities. Corporate members also benefit from tailored support to accelerate workplace inclusion.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d77ce2d-1187-4b73-9d50-b42d8994b83a