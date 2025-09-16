Autolus Therapeutics to Present Clinical Data Update at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2025

LONDON and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation programmed T cell therapies, announces the online publication of an abstract submitted to the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2025, to be held October 24-29, 2025, in Chicago. Autolus will have a poster presentation, which will include updated follow up from the CARLYSLE study in patients with severe refractory systemic lupus erythematosus (srSLE).

Abstract: 2458

Title: Obecabtagene autoleucel (obe-cel), a CD19-targeting autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR T) with a fast off-rate binding domain, in patients with severe, refractory systemic lupus erythematosus (srSLE): preliminary results from the Phase I CARLYSLE study

Session date and time: Tuesday, October 28, 2025; 10:30am - 12:30pm Central Time

Presenting Author: Maria Leandro, MD

Summary: Initial findings from the ongoing CARLYSLE study of obe-cel in srSLE show a manageable safety profile, with no dose limiting toxicities (DLTs), immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) or Grade ≥2 cytokine release syndrome (CRS). SLEDAI-2K score reduction and clinical benefit were observed in all patients. In addition, three patients who had a complete renal response. Updated data will be presented at the conference.

