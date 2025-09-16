At 25, Martyn Kingsley Expands MGBSP Services Institutional Footprint with NACM Membership

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At just 25 years old, MartynGBuckets (Martyn Kingsley), founder of MGBSP Services LLC, is building the kind of institutional credibility usually reserved for banks and Fortune 500 companies. His firm’s latest milestone, official membership in the National Association of Credit Management (NACM), cements MGBSP’s place within the nation’s most respected network for commercial credit and trade finance professionals.





“For us, this isn’t just a membership,” said Kingsley. “It’s about embedding a private operator into the same circles where institutional creditors shape the standards of responsible finance.”

The NACM affiliation adds to a growing list of institutional ties. Earlier this year, Kingsley secured recognition from the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), a global authority on fraud prevention, in addition to his existing involvement with the American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI) and the Turnaround Management Association (TMA).

“Fraud prevention and credit management are inseparable,” Kingsley added. “By linking with both ACFE and NACM, we’re showing that receivables enforcement and compliance aren’t just operational — they’re part of a larger ecosystem of professional accountability.”





A New Kind of Private Operator

Unlike traditional boutique consulting shops, MGBSP Services LLC has positioned itself as one of the few private firms aligning with the same professional associations and standards that govern institutional creditors.

Through these affiliations, Kingsley is developing a playbook that blends private entrepreneurship with institutional optics, setting MGBSP apart in the competitive world of secured receivables, IP lending, and strategic business consulting.

Affiliations & Recognition

Committee Member – Secured Credit Committee, American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI)

Member – Turnaround Management Association (TMA)

Associate Member – Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE)

Member – National Association of Credit Management (NACM)

About MartynGBuckets (Martyn Kingsley) & MGBSP Services LLC

Founded in Pennsylvania, MGBSP Services LLC is led by MartynGBuckets (Martyn Kingsley), a 25-year-old entrepreneur and operator. Through MGBSP, Kingsley has positioned himself as a disciplined brand builder in secured receivables, IP lending, and strategic business consulting blending institutional affiliations with growing media recognition to expand the firm’s visibility and authority in the financial sector.

