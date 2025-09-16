amana Raises the Bar with 24/5 Trading on U.S. Stock & ETF Derivatives

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- amana, MENA’s leading neobroker, has announced the launch of 24/5 trading on U.S. equity and ETF derivatives, further expanding its comprehensive offering and raising the bar for active traders across the region.

For years, active traders in MENA have faced a familiar frustration—waiting for U.S. markets to open to react to news, earnings, or price swings. With amana’s new 24/5 feature, that wait is over. Traders can now access the world’s most influential stocks and ETFs anytime—from 4:00 AM Monday until 1:00 AM Saturday (Dubai time). Whether it’s Tesla, Nvidia, or JPMorgan, amana users have the freedom to tap into potential opportunities on their own time.

“Active equity traders deserve a platform that works around them—not the other way around,” said Muhammad Rasoul, CEO of amana. “By offering 24/5 trading on U.S. equity derivatives, amana is making global markets more flexible, more inclusive, and more accessible than ever.”

Early adoption has been strong: within the first four weeks of launch, 60% of accounts trading these assets have executed during the 24/5 session.

“Trading CFDs 24/5 helps me react to global news that affects prices, even when the specific market is closed. I can follow price movements at all times and trade when it suits me. I can also protect my existing positions and manage my risk better, shorting some positions when needed,” said Francis Frem, one of amana’s customers.

Beyond flexibility, the launch underscores amana’s commitment to providing traders with tools to act fast and trade smarter. With leverage available across all U.S. stocks, active traders can react instantly to earnings announcements, global events, or market volatility—no matter the hour.

amana offers a comprehensive, all-in-one trading experience with access to 6,800+ assets across global and local stocks, ETFs, CFDs, commodities, indices, 375+ cryptocurrencies, and 70+ FX pairs—all from a single account in one seamless, easy-to-use app.

About amana

amana is the MENA region’s leading neobroker, delivering a modern, customer-first trading experience. With thousands of global and regional assets available through a single, easy-to-use app, amana is redefining access to capital markets and empowering customers to build wealth on their own terms.

Contact details:

Karolina Slowikowska

karolina.slowikowska@amanacapital.com

A video and a photo accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cb528a3-c0af-4293-8dac-0979fa5ae8c4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14462145-e734-404d-b76d-b2fc8acd75cd