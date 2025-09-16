Orion Secures Approximately up to $11M in Electrical Infrastructure, LED Lighting and EV Charging Projects

MANITOWOC, Wis., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting) today announced an LED lighting, electrical infrastructure and EV charging engagement, representing revenue of up to $11 million, for a longtime government agency customer. The projects, which were secured through a Super energy service company (Super ESCO) partner, are expected to be completed over the next several fiscal quarters.

Orion’s engagement includes installations and upgrades of electrical infrastructure, including exterior LED lighting and EV charging station solutions, for two U.S. facilities. This work may be followed by additional projects for this customer at other facilities. The customer is in the midst of a multi-year initiative to modernize its distribution facilities and refurbish its parking lots throughout the U.S., with planned upgrades of exterior infrastructure such as lighting, electrical infrastructure and EV charging infrastructure.

“We are proud to be an integral part of this customer’s ongoing modernization of hundreds of facilities throughout the United States,” said Orion Chief Executive Officer Sally Washlow. “We have worked closely with this customer over many years and are pleased to be expanding the scope of the services we are providing in this initiative.”

“In facility after facility, the needs of this customer have required the full spectrum of Orion’s offering of LED lighting, electrical infrastructure, EV charging and potentially ongoing maintenance services,” said Orion Chief Operating Officer, Scott Green. “There are few modernizations as extensive as this one, and Orion expects to play a central role in this modernization initiative for an extended period of time.”

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our sustainability and governance priorities, goals and progress here, or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals, including business relationships with government customers, are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://investor.oriones.com/ in the Investor Relations section of our Website. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

