AmpliTech Group Advances AI/ML Integration to Enhance ORAN 5G, Private Networks, and WiFi 6/7 Solutions

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, today announced that, as the only U.S.-based, vertically integrated provider of advanced RF components, MMIC chips, packaging, and 5G ORAN radios, AmpliTech is uniquely suited and positioned to transform its radio products into intelligent, adaptive platforms capable of optimizing performance, efficiency, and security across multiple wireless applications.

AI/ML Applications in AmpliTech’s Radio Platforms

Network Optimization: AI/ML-driven RAN Intelligent Controllers (RIC) and xApps for spectrum allocation, interference management, and load balancing.

Self-Organizing Networks (SON): AI-powered configuration, monitoring, and automated healing to reduce operating costs for carriers and WISPs.

Energy Efficiency: Dynamic power control and sleep-mode management using ML to lower energy consumption and carbon footprint.

Edge AI & IoT Integration: Embedded ML at the edge for video analytics, smart cities, autonomous systems, and industrial IoT.

Network Security: AI-based anomaly detection to safeguard networks from interference, jamming, and unauthorized access.



Strategic Partnerships & Industry Collaboration

AmpliTech is actively engaging with key industry leaders in AI/ML, semiconductors, and cloud infrastructure to co-develop solutions that integrate intelligent software with AmpliTech’s radio hardware. These collaborations include:

Partnerships with RIC/xApp developers to deliver turnkey AI-enhanced Open RAN solutions.

Alliances with semiconductor and AI accelerator companies to incorporate GPU/FPGA modules into radios and Private 5G “Networks-in-a-Box.”

Engagement with federal programs such as BEAD and the NTIA’s Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund to advance U.S.-based AI-driven wireless infrastructure.



Roadmap for AI/ML-Enabled Products

AI-Ready ORAN Radios: Next-generation 4T4R, 4T8R, and massive MIMO radios pre-integrated with AI optimization features.

AI-Driven Private 5G Solutions: Secure, edge-enabled platforms with embedded ML for enterprise, municipal, and defense customers.

Next-Gen WiFi Products: Expansion into WiFi 6 and WiFi 7 radios with AI/ML optimization to support ultra-high bandwidth applications such as streaming, metaverse, autonomous vehicles, robotics, and industrial automation.



"The integration of AI and ML into AmpliTech’s ORAN 5G and upcoming WiFi 6/7 product lines marks a critical step forward in our mission to deliver secure, intelligent, and U.S.-made wireless solutions," said Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group. "By combining our vertically integrated hardware capabilities with cutting-edge AI/ML, we will provide customers with more efficient, resilient, and future-proof networks that address the connectivity challenges of today and tomorrow."

About AmpliTech Group:

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services—is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that the receipt of the follow on orders, product certification and customer relationships or technology strategies, will lead to further production orders, growth and profitability. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" for 5G orders and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Corporate Social Media

X: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

LinkedIn: AmpliTech Group Inc

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-783

Investors@amplitechgroup.com

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE

Maxim Group LLC’s research department currently covers AmpliTech Group and certain research reports may be available to current AmpliTech Group shareholders. Please email: rep@maximgrp.com for more information.

Maxim Group is a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer. For more information regarding Maxim Group please visit: https://www.maximgrp.com/legal/disclosures.