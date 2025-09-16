CytoDyn to Present at the AACR Special Conference: Mechanisms of Cancer Immunity and Cancer-related Autoimmunity

VANCOUVER, Washington, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage oncology company advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor with therapeutic potential across multiple indications, including triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), today announced it has been selected for a poster and an oral presentation at the upcoming AACR Special Conference in Cancer Research: Mechanisms of Cancer Immunity and Cancer-related Autoimmunity, taking place September 24 to 27, 2025, in Montreal, Canada.

Richard Pestell, M.D., Ph.D., FRCP, AO, Lead Consultant in Preclinical and Clinical Oncology at CytoDyn, will deliver a podium presentation on the effects of leronlimab on metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

“We are encouraged by these findings, which suggest that leronlimab may convert ‘cold’ tumors into ‘hot’ ones, making them more responsive to checkpoint inhibitors in diseases like metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive disease with substantial unmet need,” said Dr. Pestell, “The results of this research will also help to shed light on an underlying mechanism of action for leronlimab with potential broad applicability for solid tumors with limited treatment options.”

Details of the oral and poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title:

CCR5 inhibition with leronlimab is associated with enhanced PD-L1 expression, ICI response, and long‑term survival in metastatic TNBC

Presenter:

Richard Pestell, M.D., Ph.D., FRCP AO, Lead Consultant in Preclinical and Clinical Oncology at CytoDyn

Poster presentation:

September 26, 2025, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. EDT

Podium/speaking presentation:

September 27, 2025, 10:25 a.m. – 10:40 a.m. EDT

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the CCR5 receptor, a key regulator of immune function implicated in cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Guided by a mission to improve patients’ quality of life through therapeutic innovation, CytoDyn is committed to integrity, responsibility, and service as it works to bring transformative treatments to patients worldwide.

