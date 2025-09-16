Agile Unveils New Brand Identity and Launches Expansion into Technical Field Services: Reflects Company’s Mission to Accelerate Utility Infrastructure Projects

ANAHEIM, Calif. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Sourcing Partners, Inc. reintroduced itself today as Agile Utility Partners, LLC (“Agile” or the “Company”) and launched a strategic expansion into complementary technical field services to support utility infrastructure projects.

A portfolio company of Post Capital Partners, Agile was founded in 2006 to support the utility sector by providing a range of outsourced supply chain services. The Company has since grown to provide comprehensive Gas Product Solutions to gas utilities, including its patented Agile Shield anti-corrosion technology, inventory and spend management services, and end-to-end procurement and material management services for electric utilities and EPC contractors. The Company will continue to perform these services through its subsidiary, Agile Sourcing Partners, LLC.

Agile’s expanded field-services capability will include yard management, material handling and logistics—direct extensions of its supply chain service offerings, utility construction oversight, and asset inspection, mapping, and locating. The Company will expand these capabilities organically and through opportunistic M&A.

“Today’s announcement reflects the Company’s focus on utility infrastructure and its evolution into an integrated utility services provider,” said Matt Simmons, Chief Executive Officer. “The Agile platform focuses on solving challenges that create execution risk and delay utility infrastructure projects. From sourcing scarce and highly technical equipment, to managing logistics and oversight to keep construction moving, to mapping and locating critical underground infrastructure, Agile is committed to being a strategic accelerator for utility infrastructure projects and a partner to our customers.”

“We are excited about this new chapter in Agile’s history,” said Mitch Davidson, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Post Capital Partners. “We look forward to supporting the management team’s vision of building an integrated utility services platform that accelerates infrastructure projects during this critical time in the industry.”

About Agile Utility Partners, LLC

Agile is a trusted provider of integrated supply chain and technical field services for the utility, infrastructure, and construction sectors. With a team of industry experts and a broad operational footprint, Agile helps clients execute and accelerate critical infrastructure projects across the US. For more information about Agile Utility Partners, LLC, please go to https://agileup.com.

About Post Capital Partners

Founded in 2004, Post Capital Partners (www.postcp.com) is a private investment firm that makes both minority growth and control investments. Post Capital primarily employs an "Executive-First" deal sourcing and investment strategy through which it develops a robust ecosystem of industry leading executives who bring leadership, industry insight and strategic vision to its investments and across its portfolio companies. Based in New York City, Post Capital is investing from its fourth committed capital fund with top-tier institutional and sophisticated private investors.

