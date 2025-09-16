Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) Building Breakthrough Portfolio Aimed at Transforming Cancer, Rare Disease Treatments

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, “Innovative Therapeutics Pipeline Positions Industry for Strong Market Growth,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/88Rge

Innovation in RNA-based, immunotherapy and targeted therapeutics is not just aspirational, it’s urgently needed. Aggressive cancers such as glioblastoma and pancreatic cancer remain devastatingly lethal, while pediatric rare diseases continue to claim too many young lives each year. In this landscape of unmet medical need, Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. stands out.

Under the visionary leadership of chair and CEO Dr. Vuong Trieu, the company is leveraging AI, nanomedicine and novel clinical models to reshape biotech. With a robust IP backbone, bolstered by more than 500 patent applications and 75 issued patents, Oncotelic is building a breakthrough portfolio aimed at transforming cancer and rare disease treatment. The company is joining other leading innovators in the cancer and rare disease treatment space.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc.

Oncotelic Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The company’s mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates. In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from the robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed more than 150 patent applications and holds 39 issued U.S. patents. Beyond its internal programs, the company also licenses and codevelops select drug candidates through joint ventures. Currently, Oncotelic owns 45% of GMP Bio, a joint venture under Trieu’s leadership and guidance, which is advancing its own pipeline of drug candidates that further complement and strengthen Oncotelic’s strategic position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

For further information, please visit the company’s website at www.Oncotelic.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OTLC are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/OTLC

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets; (3) press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or republished: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

New York, NY

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN