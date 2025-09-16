Hands-On 3D Printing: Flashforge AD5X Arrives at Every Micro Center Store

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flashforge is making it easier than ever for U.S. makers to get hands-on with its latest 3D printer. Starting September 1, 2025, the new AD5X multi-color FDM printer will be available at all 29 Micro Center stores across the country. The rollout marks a major step in Flashforge’s U.S. retail expansion and gives shoppers the chance to experience the printer up close, not just online.





As recognized by PCMag Readers' Choice 2024, Micro Center is the #1 Tech Retailer in America. Since its founding in 1979, Micro Center has provided cutting-edge tech products and expert services to over 22 million IT professionals, small businesses, students, engineers, makers, gamers, and tech enthusiasts. This enhanced partnership marks an important milestone in Flashforge's U.S. retail expansion and further boosts its brand presence among mainstream consumers.





The AD5X is the latest addition to Flashforge's Adventurer Series and a successor to the highly acclaimed Adventurer 5M. With major upgrades in both performance and user experience, AD5X features an integrated IFS system that enables four-color printing. Its sleek, compact design eliminates the bulk and complex setup often associated with traditional spilt-type multi-color printing systems, delivering a more streamlined and efficient workflow. Additionally, AD5X supports high-speed printing at up to 600 mm/s with 20,000mm/s² acceleration, and is compatible with a variety of mainstream materials, including TPU 64D, offering enhanced creative possibilities for makers, designers, and even small-batch production.

Since its founding in 2011, Flashforge has upheld its brand philosophy of "MORE ADVANCED, MORE ACCESSIBLE", dedicated to delivering cost-effective products and solutions to users worldwide. With over a decade of industrial-grade expertise, Flashforge has built a complete product portfolio covering FDM, MJP, and resin-based 3D printing technologies. Its Adventurer 5M ( AD5M ) desktop FDM printer has consistently been a global best seller on Amazon. Today, Flashforge products are available in more than 70 countries, serving millions of users across over 200 countries and regions worldwide.

