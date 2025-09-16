Worthington Enterprises Releases 2025 Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability Report

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: WOR), a designer and manufacturer of market-leading brands that help improve everyday life by elevating spaces and experiences, today published its annual Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability Report detailing the Company’s commitments, management approach and achievements within the categories of People, Planet, Products and Governance.

Through the lens of sustainability, Worthington Enterprises aspires to achieve a balance of people, planet and prosperity to meet the needs of today without compromising tomorrow. Some of the notable accomplishments during fiscal 2025 included:

Prioritizing safety as demonstrated by outperforming the industry’s average safety total case incident rate by 40%. To accelerate progress toward zero recordable injuries and other best-in-class metrics, the Company reinvigorated its internal safety program to champion a culture where everyone is empowered to act and is responsible for the health and well-being of others.

as demonstrated by outperforming the industry’s average safety total case incident rate by 40%. To accelerate progress toward zero recordable injuries and other best-in-class metrics, the Company reinvigorated its to champion a culture where everyone is empowered to act and is responsible for the health and well-being of others. Fostering an engaged and inclusive workforce of which 85% participated in an annual “Shaping Our Future” employee engagement survey.

of which 85% participated in an annual “Shaping Our Future” employee engagement survey. Working with U.S. suppliers by allocating 86% of total annual spend domestically. The Company also leveraged analytics tools to create benchmarks for several supplier performance metrics to monitor activity, generate reports and help ensure adherence to regulations.

by allocating 86% of total annual spend domestically. The Company also leveraged analytics tools to create benchmarks for several supplier performance metrics to monitor activity, generate reports and help ensure adherence to regulations. Incorporating Design for Sustainability through the stage-gate process in support of customers’ sustainability goals and the Company’s standards of quality, safety and sustainability.

in support of customers’ sustainability goals and the Company’s standards of quality, safety and sustainability. Reducing environmental footprint by recycling or recovering 88% of total waste in FY25.

by recycling or recovering 88% of total waste in FY25. Building climate resilience by utilizing systems that mitigate climate risk and subsequently avoiding $6.05 million in costs through risk-reduction actions during the last three fiscal years.

by utilizing systems that mitigate climate risk and subsequently avoiding $6.05 million in costs through risk-reduction actions during the last three fiscal years. Supporting communities by contributing $3.1 million to 73 non-profit organizations. Worthington Enterprises announced the West Africa Clean Cooking Fund to help advance qualified projects that develop and provide the infrastructure, equipment and training needed for sustainable adoption of clean and safe cooking with liquid propane gas (LPG).

Joe Hayek, president and chief executive officer, Worthington Enterprises, said, “Our people are committed to creating positive change. This year’s report reflects the intentionality of our Company’s efforts as we focus on the actions that have the most meaningful impacts for our employees, customers, shareholders and the communities and regions where we operate. We are proud of what our teams have accomplished and inspired by what we can and will achieve in the years ahead.”

Additional information about the Company’s corporate citizenship and sustainability efforts can be viewed here .

Worthington Enterprises developed its Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability Report with reference to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. It also incorporates elements of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Appliance Manufacturing Standard, Building Products and Furnishings Standard and Containers and Packaging Standard. Additionally, Company activities and programs addressing material topics are aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE: WOR) is a designer and manufacturer of market-leading brands that improve everyday life by elevating spaces and experiences. The Company operates with two primary business segments: Building Products and Consumer Products. The Building Products segment includes heating and cooling, cooking, construction and water solutions, and building systems including HVAC components, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories. The Consumer Products segment provides solutions for the tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories. Product brands within the Worthington Enterprises portfolio include Balloon Time®, Bernzomatic®, Coleman® (propane cylinders), CoMet®, Elgen, Garden Weasel®, General®, HALO™, Hawkeye™, LEVEL5 Tools®, Mag Torch®, NEXI™, Pactool International®, PowerCore™, Ragasco®, Well-X-Trol® and XLite™, among others.



Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Enterprises and its joint ventures employ approximately 6,000 people throughout North America and Europe.

Founded in 1955 as Worthington Industries, Worthington Enterprises follows a people-first Philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Worthington Enterprises achieves this outcome by empowering its employees to innovate, thrive and grow with leading brands in attractive markets that improve everyday life. The Company engages deeply with local communities where it has operations through volunteer efforts and The Worthington Companies Foundation , participates actively in workforce development programs and reports annually on its corporate citizenship and sustainability efforts . For more information, visit worthingtonenterprises.com .

