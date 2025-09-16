National Portrait Gallery Artist Trevor Goring Discusses Mission to Restore Trial Lawyers’ Reputation Through Visual Art

Miami, FL, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an exclusive interview with Coffee With Q at the Florida Justice Association's annual convention, internationally recognized artist Trevor Goring revealed his unprecedented mission to transform public perception of trial lawyers through the power of visual storytelling. As founding director of the Trial Lawyer National Portrait Gallery (TLNPG.org), Goring has spent over three decades painting portraits of America's most influential legal advocates, creating what may be the most comprehensive visual record of trial law history ever assembled.

"We wouldn't even have safety belts in cars if it weren't for trial lawyers," Goring told Coffee With Q Legal News Reporter Rene Perras. "There's a great need to redress the imbalance created by corporate special interests and communicate the huge debt that society owes to those who practice trial law."

From Contemporary Art to Legal History

Goring's journey began in London's avant-garde art scene, where he worked as a contemporary artist, gallery owner, and art magazine publisher. The pivotal moment came in his early 40s while waiting in an attorney's office, where he noticed the walls were decorated with caricatures that denigrated the legal profession—sharks approaching benches and lawyers picking clients' pockets.

"I thought, 'This shouldn't be. This seems counterproductive,'" Goring explained. "Once I started looking for positive legal imagery, I discovered this complete, wonderful world of visual images of the law that had never been systematically researched."

Portraits of Legal Legends

Over the past 30 years, Goring has painted hundreds of portraits featuring legal luminaries including Melvin Belli, F. Lee Bailey, Johnny Cochran, Ben Crump, Marie Napoli, Troy Rafferty and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Each portrait is accompanied by extensive biographical research, creating an invaluable historical archive.

"Meeting and getting to know these great figures has been an incredible privilege," Goring noted. "I want to be remembered as somebody who recognized the value of the trial lawyer community and who respected and celebrated it."

Educational Mission Takes Center Stage

Goring is currently negotiating with George Washington Law School in Washington D.C. to establish a permanent home for his collection. The goal is to inspire law students to consider careers in civil litigation and criminal defense before being recruited by large corporate firms.

"I want them to see the remarkably rewarding profession of being a civil litigator or criminal defense lawyer—the last line of defense in our society," Goring emphasized.

Combating Corporate Misinformation

The artist's mission extends beyond aesthetics to education and advocacy. Goring argues that trial lawyers' reputations "have been greatly sullied systematically, with massive investments by corporate special interests, chambers of commerce, and the enormous power of industries like tobacco and pharmaceuticals."

