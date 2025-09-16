Carlyle Announces Senior Notes Offering

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, senior notes. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Carlyle’s indirect subsidiaries Carlyle Holdings I L.P., Carlyle Holdings II L.L.C., Carlyle Holdings III L.P., and CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Carlyle intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes for general corporate purposes.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC , J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, as amended (Registration No. 333-270745) on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering is being made by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement only. An electronic copy of the prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus, is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting the joint book-running managers: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., telephone: 1-800-831-9146, email: prospectus@citi.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, telephone: 1-866-471-2526; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, telephone: 1-212-834-4533; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, telephone: 1-866-718-1649; and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, telephone: 1-800-645-3751.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit, and Carlyle AlpInvest. With $465 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2025, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies, and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,300 people in 27 offices across four continents.

Forward-Looking Statements

