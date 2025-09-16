ArrowMark Financial Corp. Appoints Melissa Marano Thompson to the Company’s Board of Directors

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BANX), (“ArrowMark Financial” or the “Company”), an investment company registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), announced today that at a meeting of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of ArrowMark Financial held on September 12, 2025, Ms. Melissa Marano Thompson was appointed as a Class II Director to fill a vacancy on the Board. As a Class II Director, Ms. Marano Thompson will hold office until the Company’s 2027 annual meeting of shareholders and until her successor is elected and qualified. In connection with her appointment to the Board, Ms. Marano Thompson, as an independent director, was also appointed to serve on each of the Company’s Audit Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee. In connection with her appointment, the Board has determined that Ms. Marano Thompson (i) meets the requirements for audit committee service contained in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(2)(A), and (ii) is an “independent director” as defined in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(a)(2). After giving effect to Ms. Marano Thompson’s appointment, the audit committee of the Board has three independent members as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(2)(A).

Ms. Marano Thompson is a seasoned investor and risk manager with a background spanning over 30 years in leveraged finance and private equity. Since 2013, she has been a financial consultant. Prior to her consulting work, Ms. Marano Thompson worked as a portfolio manager of Ivy Hill Asset Management, a division of Ares Capital Corporation and served as a Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer at First Light Financial Corporation, a middle market finance company. Previously, Ms. Marano Thompson was a Managing Director at Oaktree Capital Management, Mezzanine Group, focusing on bank debt investments. Prior to joining Oaktree Capital Management, Ms. Marano Thompson was a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at GSO Capital Partners, where she managed approximately $4.5 billion in assets across their CLO platform. Ms. Marano Thompson also had prior roles at RBC Capital, Credit Agricole Indosuez (Indosuez Capital) and was credit trained at Chemical Bank. Ms. Marano Thompson received her B.B.A., in finance, cum laude, and her MBA in finance from Hofstra University.

Sanjai Bhonsle, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Melissa to our board and believe her vast experience as a seasoned investor, risk manager and leadership in leading several credit platforms will augment our Board. We look forward to working with Melissa and her contribution to BANX.”

About ArrowMark Financial Corp.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end fund listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BANX.” Its primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in regulatory capital securities of financial institutions. ArrowMark Financial is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com or contact the Fund’s secondary market service agent at 877-855-3434.

Disclaimer and Risk Factors:

There is no assurance that ArrowMark Financial will achieve its investment objective. ArrowMark Financial is subject to numerous risks, including investment and market risks, management risk, income and interest rate risks, banking industry risks, preferred stock risk, convertible securities risk, debt securities risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, leverage risk, non-diversification risk, credit and counterparty risks, market at a discount from net asset value risk and market disruption risk. Shares of closed-end investment companies may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) their net asset value. Shares of ArrowMark Financial may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully ArrowMark Financial’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The Annual Report, Semi-Annual Report and other regulatory filings of the Fund with the SEC are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Fund’s website at ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com.

