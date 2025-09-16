XYO, the DePIN Project with 10M+ Nodes, Launches Blockchain’s First Data-Focused L1





LONDON, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, XYO , the first DePIN and blockchain project with 10M+ nodes, launches XYO Layer One , a blockchain network designed specifically for data-heavy industries, such as those in artificial intelligence (AI), logistics, and cloud services. With this launch, XYO introduces the first blockchain built to handle large volumes of data without slowing performance, making it the first scalable network designed for data. XYO is the industry’s first Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) project, earning $8.8M in revenue in 2024 and attracting 80% of its users from outside the crypto space.

Since 2018, XYO has been working on a variety of data-heavy blockchain products, such as the mobile app COIN, where users can turn their everyday data into real-world rewards. Initially focusing on location data, XYO has expanded today to house an ecosystem of over 10 million nodes, or data-producing devices and individuals, around the world. XYO’s products are designed to provide accurate, validated data to third parties and its partners, ranging from simple real-world data such as location and temperature, to complex digital action validation, such as individual survey responses and shopping habits. In one campaign, XYO worked with a partner to optimize supermarket chains’ product organization using responses from everyday shoppers.

XYO decided to launch its own blockchain after more than seven years in the industry, when no existing option could meet the project’s need for a high-efficiency, data-focused network. The growth of other data-heavy industries, such as AI, Real-World Assets (RWA), and DePIN also require a blockchain designed specifically for this level of data usage.

For example, AI models require enormous streams of accurate data to avoid bias and improve training outcomes. In real estate and supply chain management, tokenized assets depend on precise, verifiable inputs that XYO Layer One is capable of delivering. XYO Layer One’s ability to process large volumes of real-time data with low latency and provide data validation capabilities offer a uniquely valuable solution for both emerging and established industries.

XYO will first migrate its own products to the new XYO Layer One blockchain, and be followed by key partners.

“Having developed on blockchain for years, I've seen firsthand where current systems fall short. The community is ready for a system that can handle both high volumes of data and maintain true decentralization. XYO addresses the pain points that have held back developers and consumers for years - bloat, inefficiency, and the gentrification of participation. XYO provides the tools that developers need to build, and the means for anyone to participate, regardless of resources.” - Arie Trouw , XYO Co-Founder & CEO

New technologies in XYO Layer One tackle the most outdated processes in blockchain today. Current chains scale poorly, slowing down transactions and causing immense gas price spikes. XYO Layer One introduces novel features that evolve blockchain into technology that can scale regardless of data and transaction load. XYO has published deeper information about these features (such as XYO’s Lookback Window, Step Hash, and Proof of Perfect innovations) with their XYO Layer One documentation .

XYO’s lightweight model improves blockchain speeds, and minimizes hardware strain for DePIN, RWA, AI and other data-heavy projects.

New Chain, New Tokenomics

The new XYO Layer One Blockchain also arrives with the debut of a dual-token model for XYO, who launched their first and eponymous cryptotoken, $XYO, in 2018. Today, the XYO token is listed on most of the world’s major exchanges, including Coinbase, Kraken, Kucoin, and Bitpanda with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

$XYO token functions as a deflationary asset with a fixed supply, and within the XYO Layer One Blockchain, $XYO serves as the primary token for DePIN rewards, governance, payment, security and staking roles. $XYO is designed to secure the protocol and align long-term incentives flawlessly and will continue to do so for the lifespan of XYO.

For handling the continuous, high-volume transactional demands of XYO Layer One, XYO is launching their second token, $ XL1 . The new token is expertly designed to serve as the native token of XYO Layer One, powering the daily operations of the network, including payment of gas fees, transaction processing, blockchain functions, priority fees, and rewards for node operation. $XL1 complements the original $XYO token by handling utility while $XYO remains the core token of XYO's massive product ecosystem, governing the new XYO Layer One blockchain and maintaining the token’s long-term value.

$XL1 is earned by staking $XYO, which locks $XYO token into XYO Layer One and creates perpetual relevance within the ecosystem. A significant portion of $XYO’s circulating supply is expected to remain locked within XYO Layer One over the long term through its combined staking and incentivization model. By staking $XYO, participants earn $XL1, which allows them to engage with all functions of the chain while also securing the reliability and efficiency of the broader ecosystem. System staking is available, enabling anyone to stake $XYO and earn $XL1. Early participants benefit from higher emissions, as rewards decrease gradually over time.

The original $XYO token provides governance, staking, and long-term value for the XYO ecosystem, while $XL1 covers rewards and transactions for its native XYO Layer One blockchain. This model creates a practical blockchain framework that’s capable of supporting DePIN, AI, and other demanding, data-focused applications.

About XYO:

Founded in 2018, XYO is the first DePIN and among the largest, with more than 10 million nodes worldwide. XYO collects and validates data, connecting Web3, Web2, and industries such as AI, real-world assets (RWA), and geolocation. Its unique Proof of Location and Proof of Origin technologies secure data for asset tracking, DePIN applications, gaming, and a variety of other demanding industries. XYO created the COIN App, which introduced millions of users to blockchain by rewarding participation in data validation. The XYO token is listed on most of the world’s major exchanges, including Coinbase, Kraken, KuCoin, and Bitpanda. In addition to establishing the XYO Foundation, XY Labs Inc. became the first crypto company in the United States to gain SEC approval for a Regulation A offering, opening investment to both accredited and non-accredited investors. In 2022, XY Labs tokenized its shares, which trade as $XYLB on the tZERO ATS, establishing its leadership in the RWA space.

