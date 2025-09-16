33Across Empowers Financial Services Marketers to Optimize Digital Inventory and Targeting with Unique Audiences

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 33Across , the technology company that powers supply-side data activation across the open web, announces the availability of IXI Network™ financial-based targeting segments from Equifax, a global data, analytics, and technology company. The IXI Network financial-based targeting segments, which are fully anonymized, will be available across Glossary, 33Across’s proprietary supply-side data and media activation intelligence platform. For the first time on the supply-side, Equifax IXI Network audiences can now be directly activated across CTV, app and display inventory using 33Across’s curated private marketplaces (PMPs), offering a new way for members to extend their data-driven strategy across the open internet with increased control, precision and performance.

The Equifax IXI Network, long trusted by leading financial institutions and marketers, is now available to contributing members and will modernize the way these organizations can use offline intelligence to inform online media, creating a seamless link between audience segmentation and real-time programmatic execution.

“Glossary was built to help brands improve programmatic performance and execute against their quality standards,” said Paul Bell, President of 33Across. “By moving unique data sets closer to the user, best-in class audiences are bundled with premium, relevant and brand-safe inventory. The Equifax IXI Network data is the gold standard for directly-measured anonymous consumer assets, and we’re excited for Network members to expand its valuable application across the supply-side.”

Through 33Across’s Glossary platform, IXI Network segments are now:

Curated within Private Marketplaces (PMPs): Built from the Equifax IXI Network foundation of direct-measured, anonymous U.S. consumer assets and aligned with Glossary’s AI-driven supply intelligence, optimizing every impression for a better match and performance.

Enriched at the Supply Level: Glossary enables Equifax IXI Network segments to be applied before inventory reaches the DSP, filtering out non-performant supply and surfacing only the most valuable media.

Activated Across All Channels: Including CTV, display and mobile app environments, enabling brands to extend their offline targeting strategies into the open web at scale.

Optimized in Real-Time: Glossary’s intelligent supply-path and audience matching ensure each bid and placement is working toward measurable KPIs such as CTR, VCR and viewability.

“We’re excited to collaborate with 33Across to make Equifax IXI wealth segments actionable across more digital environments,” said Melinda McBride, SVP of Partnerships and GM of Data-driven Marketing at Equifax. “These segments are fueled by a direct-measured database that represents 45% of the nation’s assets and our customers have long used IXI data to inform critical business decisions and improve marketing performance. Now, they can enrich their programmatic campaigns using the same trusted insights, reaching the right consumers with greater efficiency and scale.”

This announcement strengthens the value of supply-side intelligence and activation in programmatic media, offering marketers a streamlined path to align audience quality, content relevance, and inventory performance in one integrated solution.

For more information visit https://go.33across.com/glossary_equifax.

About 33Across

33Across shortens the path between inventory and advertising demand using machine learning, AI and predictive modeling. Experts in programmatic supply-side activation, our advanced targeting and cross-device bidding technology use privacy-first principles to reach audiences in a compliant and transparent manner.

For more information visit www.33across.com , or follow on LinkedIn .