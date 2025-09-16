Inno Holdings Inc. Announces Strategic Cooperation with Star Light Telecom to Explore High-Potential MEEA Markets

Hong Kong, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNO HOLDINGS INC. (“INNO” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INHD) is trade-focused building technology and electronic products trading company, dedicated to consistently seeking innovative ways to enhance services and technologies and delivers high-quality products to its customers.

On September 16, 2025, INNO has entered into a Strategic Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with STAR LIGHT TELECOM LIMITED (“SLTL”), a partner in the global supply chain sector. The two parties will focus on market expansion and supply chain collaboration. Leveraging SLTL’s global supply chain system and trade channels, INNO will officially enter the markets of the Middle East, Europe, and Africa (MEEA), which is expected to significantly expand its business scale and drive performance growth.

INNO has deep roots in the trade of electronic products and previously focused on the Asia-Pacific region. The MEEA markets have emerged as new growth drivers due to rising consumer demand; however, they pose high barriers in terms of supply chain establishment and localized channel development. Under this cooperation, SLTL will provide warehouse logistics networks, localized resources, and compliance support to help INNO address issues such as cross-border logistics and tariff compliance, reduce trade costs, and shorten the market development cycle.

In response to this development, Mr. Ding Wei, CEO of INNO, conveyed his appreciation, stating, “The MEEA region is a core incremental market, and SLTL’s strengths are highly complementary to ours. We anticipate that within two years, the revenue contribution from this region will bring a substantial boost to the company’s existing business.” He further emphasized, “Meanwhile, the anticipated upcoming Federal Reserve’s rate cuts may also allow INNO to access capital at lower costs, accelerating its business layout in the MEEA region and further fueling business growth. In the interest rate-cut environment, costs in logistics links such as transportation and warehousing are also declining as the financing costs of relevant enterprises decrease. This, in turn, will enhance the profit margin of INNO’s trade business.”

In the future, the two parties will establish a special working group to advance the implementation of product selection, supply chain adaptation, and other related work. INNO stated that it will integrate SLTL’s advantages to optimize its products and services, achieve high-quality development in emerging markets, and create value for its shareholders.

About Inno Holdings Inc.

INNO is a trade-focused building technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the construction industry with proprietary cold-formed steel framing, AI-driven design, and automation. The Company is also expanding into electronic product trading and growing its sales and distribution network. The Company endeavors to create greater commercial value for its business partners and therefore enhance its own enterprise value and shareholders’ value of their stake in the Company. The Company has a professional brand and marketing management system, which can quickly help partnering enterprises achieve the connection, management, and operation of marketing channels domestically and globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

For more information, please contact:

contact@innoholdings.com