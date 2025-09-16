Allure Magazine Honors Arcutis’ ZORYVE® (roflumilast) with Prestigious Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award

First FDA-approved medication for atopic dermatitis (eczema), plaque psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis to win prominent “Breakthrough Award”

ZORYVE is the number one prescribed branded topical therapy across three major inflammatory dermatoses combined—eczema, plaque psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis

Cream and leave-in foam options are uniquely formulated to be used anywhere on the body once per day and on diverse skin and hair types

ZORYVE was shown to be safe and well-tolerated and to provide rapid and reliable symptom relief and has been chosen by healthcare providers over 1 million times

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced that ZORYVE was presented with a 2025 Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award by Allure magazine, which is globally recognized as the most distinguished beauty award by industry professionals and consumers. ZORYVE is the first prescription topical medication for eczema, plaque psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis to win the prestigious Allure Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award, which highlights groundbreaking innovations transforming the skincare category.

“ZORYVE earning the Allure Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award is a powerful acknowledgment of its truly unique profile in dermatology. ZORYVE stands apart in its versatility and safety profile, providing patients with a single, effective, and well-tolerated option that can be used across multiple inflammatory skin diseases and applied anywhere on the body. This recognition underscores not only innovation in topical drug delivery but also meaningful progress in addressing unmet patient care needs,” said Adam Friedman, MD, FAAD, professor and chair of dermatology at The George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences.

ZORYVE is the number one prescribed branded topical therapy across three major inflammatory dermatoses combined—eczema, plaque psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis.

"We are thrilled that ZORYVE has been recognized with Allure’s prestigious Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award, which celebrates truly first-of-its-kind innovation," said Frank Watanabe, president and chief executive officer of Arcutis. "ZORYVE is a highly selective and potent phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitor with a unique, moisturizing formulation—specifically designed without ingredients that could further compromise the fragile skin barrier in conditions like atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. By offering a safe, effective, and easy-to-use alternative to steroids and medicated shampoos, ZORYVE is redefining how inflammatory skin diseases are treated. This award is a powerful testament to the ingenuity of our team at Arcutis and our unwavering commitment to delivering advanced targeted topicals that raise the bar in dermatology."

ZORYVE is a once-daily, steroid-free topical foam or cream that can be used anywhere on the body, for any duration, and is suitable for all skin and hair types. ZORYVE’s novel, water-based, non-greasy formulation has moisturizing properties and contains no penetration enhancers, ceramide-stripping properties, fragrances, ethanol, or propylene glycol.

For more information including prescribing information, visit www.zoryve.com.

About the Allure Best of Beauty Awards

For 29 years, the Allure Best of Beauty Awards have sought to highlight the best beauty products between skin, body, hair, makeup, nails, tools, and scent. The products are rigorously tested, and the editors consult a panel of professional judges—including top dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and cosmetic chemists—to determine which products are the best. The Best of Beauty Breakthrough is a distinct category of the awards that seeks the most revolutionary beauty products over the same categories. Fewer than 10 products typically win the Breakthrough category, making it one of the most selective and prestigious honors in beauty, reserved for game-changing innovations that have real impact on the lives of consumers.

About ZORYVE® (roflumilast)

ZORYVE is the number one prescribed branded topical therapy across three major inflammatory dermatoses combined—eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, and plaque psoriasis. ZORYVE is a next-generation, highly potent, and selective topical PDE4 inhibitor. PDE4, an established target in dermatology, is an intracellular enzyme that increases the production of pro-inflammatory mediators and decreases the production of anti-inflammatory mediators.

ZORYVE cream 0.3% is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in patients 6 years of age and older. ZORYVE cream 0.15% is approved by the FDA for the topical treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in patients 6 years of age and older. In 2024, ZORYVE cream 0.15% was awarded Glamour’s Beauty and Wellness Award for “Eczema Product.” ZORYVE topical foam 0.3% is uniquely formulated for use anywhere on the body, including hair-bearing areas, and is indicated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis of the scalp and body in patients 12 years of age and older, as well as seborrheic dermatitis in patients 9 years of age and older. Recently, both ZORYVE cream 0.3% and ZORYVE foam 0.3% were awarded the National Psoriasis Foundation’s Seal of Recognition—the first FDA-approved product to receive the honor.

INDICATIONS

ZORYVE topical foam, 0.3%, is indicated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis of the scalp and body in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.

ZORYVE topical foam, 0.3%, is indicated for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older.

ZORYVE cream, 0.3%, is indicated for topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older.

ZORYVE cream, 0.15%, is indicated for topical treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

ZORYVE is contraindicated in patients with moderate to severe liver impairment (Child-Pugh B or C).

Flammability: The propellants in ZORYVE foam are flammable. Avoid fire, flame, and smoking during and immediately following application.

The most common adverse reactions (≥1%) for ZORYVE foam 0.3% for plaque psoriasis include headache (3.1%), diarrhea (2.5%), nausea (1.7%), and nasopharyngitis (1.3%).

The most common adverse reactions (≥1%) for ZORYVE foam 0.3% for seborrheic dermatitis include nasopharyngitis (1.5%), nausea (1.3%), and headache (1.1%).

The most common adverse reactions (≥1%) for ZORYVE cream 0.3% for plaque psoriasis include diarrhea (3.1%), headache (2.4%), insomnia (1.4%), nausea (1.2%), application site pain (1.0%), upper respiratory tract infection (1.0%), and urinary tract infection (1.0%).

The most common adverse reactions (≥1%) for ZORYVE cream 0.15% for atopic dermatitis include headache (2.9%), nausea (1.9%), application site pain (1.5%), diarrhea (1.5%), and vomiting (1.5%).

ZORYVE is for topical use only and not for ophthalmic, oral, or intravaginal use.

Please see full Prescribing Information for ZORYVE cream and full Prescribing Information for ZORYVE foam.

About Arcutis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a commercial-stage medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of individuals living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis has a growing portfolio of advanced, targeted topicals approved to treat three major inflammatory skin diseases. Arcutis’ unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise allows us to invent differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets and has produced a robust pipeline with multiple follow-on clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For example, statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential real-world use of ZORYVE and the potential for ZORYVE cream or foam to advance the standard of care in eczema, plaque psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. These statements are subject to substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in our business, reimbursement and access to our products, the impact of competition and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 25, 2025, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Contacts

Media

Amanda Sheldon, Head of Corporate Communications

media@arcutis.com

Investors

Brian Schoelkopf, Head of Investor Relations

ir@arcutis.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1e80f99-8d1a-4da3-97c0-d3d2b7f4781a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bbf3607-605b-47cc-9780-943965c03fa0