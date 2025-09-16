Denver, CO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ubleu Crypto Group LTD, a U.S.-registered digital asset exchange operating under the brand Ubleu (https://www.ubleu.com/), today announced a comprehensive €5 million User Protection and Transparency Initiative for the Spanish market. The initiative is a direct response to an increase in unverified online claims that have the potential to mislead consumers as the company expands its operations in Europe.



Ubleu has observed an increase in anonymous, unsubstantiated allegations appearing on various online platforms, coinciding with the company's significant user growth in Spain. These narratives, which are inconsistent with the company's verifiable public records, risk creating confusion in the market.



"As a disruptive technology entering a competitive market, we understand that rapid growth can coincide with an increase in online speculation and unsubstantiated commentary," said James Whitaker, CEO of Ubleu Crypto Group. "Rather than engaging with anonymous claims, we are taking decisive action by investing in the education and security of our user base. Our focus is on demonstrable facts and the protection of our users, which we believe is the strongest response."



The €5 Million User Protection and Transparency Initiative will focus on:

1. Educational Campaign: Launching a Spanish-language campaign to educate users on identifying financial misinformation, distinguishing between regulated platforms and fraudulent schemes, and securing their digital assets.

2. Legal Support Fund: Providing resources to assist users who may have been targeted by third-party scams using Ubleu's brand identity without authorization.

3. Enhanced Transparency Portal: Publishing real-time proof of reserves, regulatory documentation, and independent security audit results to provide users with full transparency into the platform's operations.

4. Partnership with Cybersecurity Firms: Collaborating with leading Spanish and European cybersecurity firms to monitor and report fraudulent websites and social media groups that are illegally using the Ubleu brand.



A Commitment to Regulatory Excellence

Some anonymous online commentary has attempted to portray Ubleu as an unregulated entity ("chiringuito financiero"). Public records clearly state the opposite. Ubleu Crypto Group LTD is a fully compliant and registered corporation, and its legitimacy can be independently verified:

• U.S. Corporate Status: Ubleu Crypto Group LTD is a corporation in good standing, legally registered in the State of Colorado, USA.

• Federal Registration: The company is registered with the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) as a Money Services Business (MSB), adhering to strict Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations.

• Global Compliance: Ubleu is proactively aligning its operations with the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework to ensure the highest standards of consumer protection in Spain and across Europe.



"Our entry into the Spanish market has been met with incredible enthusiasm, and we are committed to building a lasting, trusted presence here," said Sophie Laurent, Chief Marketing Officer at Ubleu. "Our message to Spanish users is simple: trust verifiable facts, not anonymous online posts. We encourage everyone to check the public records and see for themselves. We are investing in Spain for the long term and user security is our absolute priority."



Ubleu advises all current and potential users to rely solely on information from its official website and channels, and to be wary of unsolicited contact from individuals in unverified social media or WhatsApp groups.



About Ubleu Crypto Group LTD

Ubleu is a premier digital asset exchange dedicated to making cryptocurrency trading accessible, secure, and efficient for a global user base. Registered and headquartered in the United States, Ubleu combines cutting-edge technology with institutional-grade security and a steadfast commitment to regulatory compliance. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of services, including spot trading, secure wallet services, and staking products, all designed with a user-centric approach. For more information, please visit https://www.ubleu.com/.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.