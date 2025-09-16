Schurz Communications Appoints John Schurz as Senior Vice President of People and Culture

MISHAWAKA, Ind., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schurz Communications, Inc. (“Schurz”) today announced that John Schurz has been appointed as Senior Vice President (SVP) of People and Culture, effective September 2, 2025. He has taken on the role following the retirement of Scott Schurz, who served as SVP of People and Culture for more than a decade.

Previously, John Schurz was the President and General Manager of Orbitel Communications , a Schurz Broadband Group company based in Arizona. Latisha Rose will serve as Orbitel’s Interim General Manager, and John Schurz will continue to support the Orbitel team throughout the leadership transition.

“We are thrilled to have John step into this role,” said John Reardon, President and CEO of Schurz Communications. “As Orbitel’s GM for more than a decade, John has led with integrity, fairness, and empathy. He exemplifies the Schurz family values while bringing the practical perspective of a seasoned General Manager. John also understands the importance of working closely with the People and Culture team to shape our strategy and strengthen our culture. Most importantly, he recognizes that our people are our greatest asset.”

Schurz served as President and General Manager of Orbitel Communications in Arizona from 2013 to 2025. He began his career with the company in 1995 and has held leadership roles across multiple Schurz Communications properties, including radio, television, and broadband operations. He also serves on the Schurz Communications Board of Directors and several governance committees.

Active in the industry and community, Schurz is President of the Southwest Cable Communications Association and serves on the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication endowment board at Arizona State University, among other civic, educational, leadership, and nonprofit organizations. He holds a BA in History from Denison University and an MBA from Purdue University.

“It has been a privilege to lead the Orbitel team, and I know the company is in excellent hands with Latisha,” said Schurz. “My brother Scott was an outstanding People and Culture executive, and I am honored to build on his legacy while extending the company’s deep commitment to community. Through my time at Orbitel and other properties, I’ve seen firsthand that frontline employees are the true face and voice of the company. Our mission is to give them the tools and support they need to succeed, ensuring that everyone we serve feels connected and cared for.”

A native of Bloomington, Indiana, Schurz lives in Ahwatukee, Arizona, with his wife, Rachel, and their three children.

About Schurz Communications

Schurz is a family-owned corporation that has been helping businesses, communities and individuals make meaningful connections for five generations. The Schurz legacy began in newspaper publishing, radio, and television, and today, the company remains committed to making information more accessible through the platforms and technology of the digital age. Schurz Communications’ recent investments include regional broadband companies and cloud managed services providers, and the company’s portfolio also includes a variety of minority investments. For more information, visit: www.schurz.com.