Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions introduces the Bredel CIP pump for hygienic, energy-efficient and simplified cleaning processes

WILMINGTON, Va., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bredel hose pumps, part of Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions , has launched the Bredel CIP pump for sanitary and hygienic processes that require optimal efficiency and regular clean-in-place (CIP).

In food and beverage, pharmaceutical and cosmetics production, lengthy downtime for cleaning equipment and batch contamination results in higher costs. However, a pump that supports CIP without bypassing or disassembly minimizes production downtime and avoids spoiled product due to contamination.

WMFTS has designed the CIP pump with a new rotor to enable companies to achieve the CIP cleaning velocity requirements of > 2m per second.

Automatic retractable shoes for cleaning the pump element inside are specifically designed for CIP processes to allow the pump and rest of the system downstream to be cleaned at the correct fluid velocity. By retracting the shoes during cleaning, hose compressions at high temperatures are eliminated, thereby extending hose life and reducing costs of replacement hoses.

The new CIP pump is available in sizes 20 (600 L/h), 25 (1800 L/h) and 32 (3200 L/h).

Existing customers can easily upgrade their pump rotor to the CIP variant on-site with clear instructions, without removing the pump from the process line and experiencing downtime.

Bredel calculates that users of the CIP pump can achieve significant energy savings, leading to lower carbon emissions and a reduced environmental footprint. For example, a brewery operating 24/7 with four one-hour cleaning cycles a day can now reverse the CIP pump to retract the shoes and turn off the pump during the cleaning process. This saves the brewery four hours of power for a pump that runs during the CIP cycle and therefore reduces energy consumption by 16% or 1,460 hours annually.

Key benefits of the Bredel CIP pump include:

Reduces maintenance downtime

Reduces power consumption as there is no need to run the pump during CIP cycles

Compliance with food-safety standards (FDA, EC1935, and 3A)

Extended hose life by avoiding hose compressions within the CIP cycle at high temperatures

Hygienic design – the only point of contact with the fluid is the inside of the hose

High-accuracy dosing with flow independent of suction or discharge conditions

Grace Madden, Bredel Product Manager, said: "The Bredel CIP pump is the perfect choice for reliable, accurate and gentle pumping. It can easily handle delicate ingredients such as yeast, additives and abrasive filtration agents that cause significant wear in other pump technologies. The CIP pump will help increase your uptime and decrease maintenance costs.

“This hygienic and efficient pump is suitable for food and beverage companies, including a wide range of brewing applications as well as handling products like fruit puree.”

Whether it is handling sensitive yeast or abrasive diatomaceous earth, Bredel CIP pumps are an ideal choice for breweries for:

Yeast dosing

Yeast transfer

Flavour and colour dosing

Diatomaceous earth dosing for filtration

Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone (PVPP) and silica gel dosing for stabilisation



About Bredel hose pumps

Bredel is the market leader in heavy duty pumps for transferring viscous and abrasive fluids and solids. Bredel users enjoy sustainable, low maintenance performance through an advanced, robust pump design which includes, at its heart, a precision manufactured hose.

Bredel peristaltic pumps and hoses are used for a wide range of applications in the mining, industrial, water and wastewater and food and beverage industries.

Bredel is part of Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS), a Spirax Group company. WMFTS is a world leader in manufacturing peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies for the life sciences and process industries.

Further information can be found at www.wmfts.com .

About Watson-Marlow

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) is the world leader in peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies for the life sciences and process industries. Our well-established brands, each with their area of expertise, combine to offer customers unrivalled solutions for their pumping and fluid transfer applications.

For more information, please visit www.wmfts.com

