Foremost Clean Energy Announces 2,500 Metre Drill Program at its Jean Lake Gold-Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) ("Foremost" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce up to 20-hole 2,500 metre diamond drill program will commence this month at its 100% owned Jean Lake Gold-Lithium Property located near the historic mining centre of Snow Lake in Manitoba. This program is strategically designed to capitalize on record-high gold prices by expanding known high-grade gold and lithium mineralization identified in the 2022-2023 drill campaign. The drill program will run concurrently with the Company's ongoing drilling at its Murphy Lake South Uranium Property. The Company believes this multi-pronged operational strategy provides shareholders with leveraged exposure to the exciting gold market, maximized operational efficiency and potential value creation.

Foremost’s President and CEO, Jason Barnard comments: "With gold achieving historic highs by surpassing $3,680 USD per ounce, we made a strategic decision to maximize shareholder value by capitalizing on an extraordinary market opportunity. We are mobilizing a drill program at our 100%-owned Jean Lake asset to expand its known high-grade gold and lithium mineralization. This initiative runs concurrently with an ongoing drill program on proven uranium mineralization at our Murphy Lake South Project in the Athabasca Basin.

Our multi-asset model is designed for exactly this scenario. While uranium continues to anchor our long-term vision in the face of transformative global demand, these parallel drill programs provide exceptional, capital-efficient leverage. We are not diverting focus; we are amplifying it. We are going to commence actively drilling on not one, but two highly prospective properties. With Jean Lake now fully owned and requiring minimal sustaining capital, it provides Foremost with significant optionality and value for our shareholders, aligning with our steadfast commitment to nuclear fuels and other critical energy minerals.”

The Jean Lake property is situated within the prolific Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt, a geological terrain renowned for its significant gold endowment and emerging lithium potential. The previous program successfully intersected gold mineralization in eight drill holes, with intercepts extending from surface to a depth of 110 metres. Notable results include an intercept of 7.5 g/t Au over 7.66 metres, which contains a spectacular high-grade zone of 102 g/t Au over 0.48 metres, located approximately 65 metres below surface. (See news release June 06, 2023).

Key Highlights

Drill program will commence later this month concurrently with the Company’s ongoing Murphy Lake Uranium Drill Program in Saskatchewan

Company optioned the Jean Lake property in July, 2021 and earned 100% interest announced on July 16, 2025

Located in proven gold jurisdiction in Snow Lake, Manitoba which includes Hudbay Minerals’ core operating area, which has produced more than 1 million+ ounces of gold at its Lalor Mine 1

Previous drilling includes high-grade gold & lithium intercepts including 7.50 g/t Au over 7.66m (including 102.0 g/t Au over 0.48 metres) in drill hole FM23-8 and 1.26% Li₂O over 3.35m in drill hole FM23-04A



Foremost’s 2022/2023 Drill Campaign

The Company completed a 3,002 meter initial diamond drill program, designed to drill test targets based on integrated prospecting, UAV-borne magnetic survey results, MMI soil geochemical surveys and outcrop rock chip analyses (Foremost news release June 6, 2023). The program intersected numerous gold mineralized intervals at vertical depths up to 110 m below surface as well lithium at the B1 spodumene bearing pegmatite. The locations of drill holes that intersected gold mineralized intervals are illustrated in Figure 1, in addition to the B1 drill hole location. Details of the lithium and gold intersections are provided in Table 1 below.

Highlights include:

GOLD

In drill hole FM23-8: 7.50 g/t Au over 7.66 metres from 94.35 - 102.01 m (including 102.0 g/t Au over 0.48 metres from 94.77 - 95.25 m)

In drill hole FM23-04A: 11.27 g/t Au over 2.75 metres from 73.75 - 76.50 m (including 91.8 g/t Au over 0.32 metres from 74.74 - 75.06 m)

In drill hole FM23-01A: 2.46 g/t Au over 3.70 metres from 41.30 - 45.00m



LITHIUM

1.26% Li2O over 3.35 metres from surface in drill hole FM23-01A





Figure 1. Lithium and Gold Intersections Drill Holes

Table 1 - 2022 – 2023 Program Lithium and Gold Intersections in Drill Holes

Hole ID Easting Northing Strike Dip Depth Intercept in Metres FM23-01A 452688 6076420 205 -66 62m 1.26% Li2O over 3.35m from 0-3.35m FM23-01A 452688 6076420 205 -66 62m 2.46 g/t Au over 3.70m from 41.30m-45m FM23-04A 452743 6076529 90 -45 80m 11.27 g/t Au over 2.75m from 73.75m-76.5m including 91.8 g/t Au over 0.32m from 74.74 - 75.06m FM23-08 452877 6076534 245 -45 134m 1.44 g/t Au for 0.32m from 11.33m-11.65m and 7.50 g/t Au for 7.66m from 94.35m-102.01m including 29.95 g/t Au for 1.77m from 94.35m-96.12m and 1.28 g/t Au for 0.3m from 107.6m-107.9m FM23-08A 452878 6076543 110 -45 173m 1.51 g/t Au for 0.52m from 95.18m-95.7m FM23-13 452667 6076898 270 -45 125m 0.94 g/t Au for 1.23m from 121.30m-122.53m FM23-14 452732 6076854 270 -45 158m 1.23 g/t Au for 2.85m from 151.24m-154.09m FM23-22 450367 6073940 314 -45 125 3.04 g/t Au for 0.68m from 102.92m-103.6m FM23-25 452347 6076330 120 -45 114m 2.07 g/t Au for 3.49m from 25.3m-28.79m including 6.86 g/t Au for 0.54m from 25.30m-25.84m and 1.27 g/t Au for 2.4m from 69.6m-72m

Foremost’s 2025 Jean Lake Diamond Drill Program

The company anticipates the drill program to commence before the end September 2025, with the goal to expand both the lithium and gold mineralized systems. Drill target locations are currently being finalized by Foremost’s technical team.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Foremost Clean Energy Ltd., and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

A qualified person has not performed sufficient work or data verification to validate the historical results in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. Although the historical results may not be reliable, the Company nevertheless believes that they provide an indication of the property’s potential and are relevant for any future exploration program.

About Foremost

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (WKN: A3DCC8) is a rapidly growing North American uranium and lithium exploration company. The Company holds an option to earn up to a 70% interest in 10 prospective uranium properties (with the exception of the Hatchet Lake, where Foremost is able to earn up to 51%), spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. As the demand for carbon-free energy continues to accelerate, domestically mined uranium and lithium are poised for dynamic growth, playing an important role in the future of clean energy. Foremost’s uranium projects are at different stages of exploration, from grassroots to those with significant historical exploration and drill-ready targets. The Company’s mission is to make significant discoveries alongside and in collaboration with Denison through systematic and disciplined exploration programs.

Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium projects at varying stages of development, which are located across 55,000+ acres in Manitoba and Quebec. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.foremostcleanenergy.com.

