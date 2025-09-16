Crestwood Advisors Named to Barron’s 2025 Top 100 RIA Firms List

Boston, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestwood Advisors (“Crestwood”), a boutique investment advisory and wealth management firm based in Boston and with offices in Connecticut and Rhode Island, is pleased to announce it has been named to the Barron’s 2025 Top 100 RIA Firms list.

This year, Crestwood climbed to No. 74, up from No. 81 in 2024 – a testament to the firm’s continued growth, client dedication and excellence in delivering personalized financial advisory services.

“It is exciting to see Crestwood on this list again and to be recognized for the work we do every day,” said Crestwood President and Managing Partner Leah R. Sciabarrasi, CFP®. “This achievement is really about the strong relationships we have with our clients and the incredible team of people here who care deeply about helping those clients reach their goals.”

Now in its 10th year, the ranking evaluates independent advisory companies based on assets under management, growth, technology investments, succession planning and other key factors.

The full methodology for the Barron’s 2025 Top 100 RIA Firms list can be found here. Crestwood did not pay a fee to appear on the published list.

Please see Crestwood Advisors' important disclosures regarding awards and recognitions here.

About Crestwood Advisors

Crestwood Advisors is an independent, fee-only, wealth management firm with approximately $7.02 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. Founded in 2003, Crestwood Advisors provides investment management with financial planning strategies to help high-net-worth individuals and families identify and prioritize their goals and build sustainable wealth so that they may enjoy more financially secure and purposeful lives. For more information, please visit https://www.crestwoodadvisors.com.