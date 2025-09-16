LiquidStack Expands Leadership Team with Key C-Suite Appointments

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidStack , a global, full service leader in liquid cooling for data centers, today announced the expansion of its leadership team to support the company’s accelerating growth and its mission to power next-generation AI workloads with advanced liquid cooling technology.

Ersson Zapata has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. Zapata joins LiquidStack from CSMi Solutions, where he served as Chief Operating Officer and drove significant bottom-line growth. With extensive experience leading large-scale operations in the technology and manufacturing sectors, he will oversee LiquidStack’s global operations and supply chain, ensuring the company continues to meet rising demand for its industry-leading liquid cooling solutions.

“LiquidStack is at a pivotal moment in its journey, as the scale-up of AI accelerates demand for high-performance liquid cooling globally,” said Ersson Zapata, Chief Operating Officer, LiquidStack. "I’m excited to help strengthen our manufacturing, supply chain and project management capabilities so we can continue to meet growing demand and enhance our fulfillment rates, all while delivering the highest industry standard of quality."

Mike Tapp joins LiquidStack as Chief Financial Officer. Tapp brings decades of financial leadership experience to LiquidStack including past roles at Energy Spectrum Capital Edgewater (backed by Goldman Sachs) and Quantum Loophole, and fractional CFO positions across a broad portfolio of data center, infrastructure, technology and energy companies. He will focus on advancing LiquidStack’s financial strategy and positioning the company for its next phase of global expansion.

The company further announced the promotion of Ed King to Chief Innovation Officer. Formerly Senior Vice President of Operations, King has been instrumental in advancing LiquidStack’s supply chain and expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint. In his new role, he will spearhead the development of next-generation liquid cooling technology that better addresses the unprecedented demands of advanced compute, storage and networking technology along with new frontiers and applications for thermal management.

“These appointments strengthen LiquidStack’s ability to provide greater levels of scale, investment and innovation for liquid cooling infrastructure and services when our industry needs it the most,” said Joe Capes, CEO of LiquidStack. “Ersson’s operational leadership, Mike’s financial expertise, and Ed’s visionary approach to innovation, builds on a world-class leadership team that positions us to support the massive AI infrastructure investments happening globally.”

The leadership announcements follow a period of record growth and product innovation for LiquidStack. Recent momentum includes the launch of the GigaModular™ CDU —the industry’s first scalable, modular coolant distribution unit with up to 10MW of cooling capacity, as well as the opening of LiquidStack’s second U.S. manufacturing facility in Carrollton, Texas to meet rising demand.

LiquidStack ™ is the respected leader in liquid cooling for information technology hardware, telecommunications, and blockchain systems. Having pioneered the world’s highest density, most efficient, and sustainable liquid cooling solution in 2012, our advanced liquid cooling solutions continue to serve as the backbone for highly scalable and environmentally safe hyperscale, colocation, neocloud, enterprise, edge, and blockchain data centers. LiquidStack’s universal direct-to-chip CDUs, DataTank™, EdgeTank™, CryptoTank™, MicroModular™ and MacroModular™ systems and services are enabling real-time advancement of computing and communications while supporting a sustainable planet. Learn more at liquidstack.com .

