Birches Health Announces $20M Investment From AlleyCorp, General Catalyst, and Will Ventures to Lead Fight Against Gambling Addiction

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birches Health , the leading national provider of gambling addiction treatment, announced today that it had raised $20 million in combined Series A and Seed funding. The Series A was led by AlleyCorp, and the Seed was led by General Catalyst, with ongoing participation from Will Ventures, defy.vc, Haystack, Operator Partners, and many others. The funding will accelerate Birches Health’s investments in clinical excellence, expanding the provider network, growing insurance and state Department of Health partnerships, and scaling the infrastructure to meet the growing demand for specialized clinical treatment. In addition to gambling addiction, Birches Health also treats video gaming, sex, pornography, and internet addictions through convenient and effective online care.

“Gambling addiction is so often seen as a personal failing or a financial issue rather than the behavioral addiction that it is. Individuals, family members, or other loved ones often do not know where to turn for help,” said Dr. Martin Rosenzweig, former Chief Medical Officer, Behavioral at Optum and Birches Health board member. “Birches has developed a much needed evidence-based clinical solution with a unique program acuity matched to the needs of the individual in the comfort of their home offering a viable path to recovery.”

According to a recent American Psychiatric Association poll, 28% of American adults have a daily habit of gambling online. Individuals struggling with gambling addiction, sex and pornography addiction, and other behavioral addictions have historically dealt with fragmented access to care - compounded by geographical and financial barriers across the United States. Over the past two years, Birches Health has built the largest network of specialized clinicians and partnered with hundreds of insurance plans to increase access to specialized behavioral addiction care from the comfort of home.

“Gambling addiction is a public health crisis unraveling before our eyes,” said Youssef Kalad, Principal at AlleyCorp. “Between the constant flood of ads in sports media and the rise of new financial speculation products, gambling's impact on American families is reaching a tipping point. Birches Health is proving to be the preeminent platform, supported by dozens of state governments and payors, for treating gambling addiction and other emerging behavioral disorders."

Available in all 50 states and covered by major national insurance plans including United Healthcare, Cigna, Aetna, and many Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, Birches Health’s clinical program is tailored to the unique needs of the individual. Virtual care entails customized treatment including individual, family, couples, and group therapy. All sessions are supported by resilience and recovery programming from individuals with lived experience on the first digital engagement platform built for behavioral and process addictions. Since launching, Birches Health has grown rapidly, supporting thousands of patients on their recovery journeys.

“The United States is facing a looming gambling addiction crisis,” said Elliott Rapaport, founder and CEO of Birches Health. “By integrating with leading insurance companies and state Departments of Health, we are proving that access to specialized care for those struggling with gambling, gaming, sex, pornography, and internet addiction should be available to all.”

About Birches Health:

Birches Health is the leading national clinical provider of specialized treatment for gambling addiction, covered by insurance and state funding. Birches Health’s mission is to provide convenient, comprehensive care and resources for individuals facing challenges related to gambling addiction and other behavioral addictions. For more information, visit www.bircheshealth.com.