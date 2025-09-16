Scalekit gets $5.5m as it launches authentication stack for AI agents

San Francisco, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For two decades, software assumed humans would log in to use applications. The next wave will be AI agents invoking business apps and APIs—on behalf of users or autonomously. Identity and access systems now have to prove who those agents are and what they’re allowed to do.



To address this shift, Scalekit today launched an authentication stack purpose-built for agentic apps and announced a $5.5 million seed round led by Together Fund and Z47, with angel backing from Adam Frankl, Oliver Jay, Jagadeesh Kunda, and others.





Scalekit founders: Satya Devarakonda and Ravi Madabhushi.

Gartner predicts that by 2028, 25% of enterprise breaches will be traced to compromised AI agents (Gartner Research, July 2025). Yet today's identity systems still assume a human logs in through a browser and manually clicks "log out." That model breaks when agents spin up, complete a task, and vanish, forcing developers to over-privilege agents or build brittle workarounds.

"For years, software focused on blocking bots. Now business apps must let authenticated agents in and decide exactly what data they can read or write," says Satya Devarakonda, co-founder and CEO. "Scalekit sits at that intersection of verifying every agent's identity and enforcing precise, least-privilege access through a single drop-in toolkit."

Scalekit secures incoming and outgoing agentic flows.

"AI agents are emerging as first-class users of business software, and current identity stacks can't keep up," said Girish Mathrubootham, Founding Partner, Together Fund. "Scalekit spotted the shift early and built the missing agent identity infrastructure. We believe that foundation will power the next billion agent identities."

Scalekit secures both sides of agentic flows - incoming authentication for MCP servers and outgoing agent actions to third-party tools. Teams building Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers can add a turnkey OAuth 2.1 authorization server in minutes. Agent builders can plug in an encrypted token vault and a tool-calling layer that lets agents act on a user’s behalf in Gmail, Slack, HubSpot, and Notion without custom token plumbing.

Ravi Madabhushi, co-founder and CTO, adds, "After scaling auth for 50,000 businesses at Freshworks, we saw the next challenge coming: agent identities that live in code, not in user directories. Scalekit delivers short-lived scoped tokens and plug-in tooling that make agentic workflows secure."





Scalekit - auth stack for AI Apps.

While agent identity is the headline need, many teams still need friction-free authentication for human users. Scalekit’s à-la-carte modules like email magic links, two-factor OTPs, single sign-on, and machine-to-machine service tokens—drop into an app in minutes. Developers can layer in user-to-agent delegated consent, step-up approvals, and ship agentic workflows before their coffee goes cold.

"Scalekit lets developers adopt only what they need with no forklift migration required. That modular model, paired with lightweight implementation, is why teams building agentic workflows are standardizing on Scalekit," says Pranay Desai, Managing Director, Z47.

Teams such as Fello, Sifthub, Napkin, Unstract, Hubbl, and Aerchain use Scalekit as auth service for their AI-native applications and SaaS apps adding agentic features.

Harsh Vakharia, head of technology at SiftHub, an AI-native sales solution, shares, "We needed auth that just works so we could focus on our core AI features. Scalekit eliminated months of auth complexity and let us ship in a couple of weeks."

Suman Varanasi, CTO at Fello, adds, "We plugged in Scalekit's passwordless auth module without any refactoring. That lego-style flexibility got us live in two weeks."

Looking ahead, Scalekit plans to deepen its agent-centric identity roadmap with capabilities such as background agent support, deepen tool-calling, granular auth logs, and prebuilt connectors for over 1,000 external apps.

About Scalekit

Scalekit provides AI developers with authentication and tool-calling infrastructure. Founded by the team behind Freshworks’ original auth platform, the company is backed by Together Fund, Z47, and a network of operator investors. Now live and GA at scalekit.com.