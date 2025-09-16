Companies Using AI Report up to 50% Reduction in Forecasting Errors, According to New DP World Playbook

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Companies deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) in supply chains have reported up to a 50% reduction in forecasting errors and a 65% drop in lost sales, according to. a new playbook released by DP World in collaboration with Supply Chain Dive’s studioID. These “forecasting errors” refer to common challenges such as mismatched supply and demand, excess inventory, and stockouts – issues that often lead to lost revenue and dissatisfied customers.

The playbook, titled “Smarter, Safer, Stronger: How AI Can Transform the Global Supply Chain,” highlights the tangible ways companies are deploying intelligent technologies to manage disruption, optimize operations, and gain a competitive edge. It features insights from DP World and showcases real-world innovations from DP World facilities such as its high-tech logistics center in Perris, California.

Glen Clark, CEO of DP World in the U.S./Mexico and Regional Head of Contract Logistics, said: “AI is fundamentally changing the logistics landscape. From harmonizing complex datasets to automating last-mile deliveries, these tools aren’t replacing human decision-makers — they’re empowering them. This playbook underscores the opportunity for supply chain leaders to turn volatility into value with the right applications of AI.”

By “AI,” the playbook refers broadly to advanced machine learning and data-driven technologies, not just generative AI tools like ChatGPT. Applications highlighted include predictive planning, digital twins for scenario modeling, machine vision for safety, route optimization for sustainability, and AI-powered dashboards for ESG performance.

Key highlights from the playbook include:

AI-Powered Forecasting and Planning: Up to 50% fewer forecasting errors and 65% fewer lost sales, with digital twins enabling stress testing and scenario modeling across logistics operations without interrupting live workflows.

Up to 50% fewer forecasting errors and 65% fewer lost sales, with digital twins enabling stress testing and scenario modeling across logistics operations without interrupting live workflows. Warehouse Innovation in Action: DP World’s Perris, California facility demonstrates how AI-enabled automation — from custom box-making and scan tunnels to collaborative robots — can increase throughput while improving safety and sustainability. Despite high levels of automation, the site employs nearly 200 full-time staff, underscoring AI’s role in augmenting human capabilities, not replacing them.

DP World’s Perris, California facility demonstrates how AI-enabled automation — from custom box-making and scan tunnels to collaborative robots — can increase throughput while improving safety and sustainability. Despite high levels of automation, the site employs nearly 200 full-time staff, underscoring AI’s role in augmenting human capabilities, not replacing them. Boosting Safety and Sustainability: AI helps logistics leaders proactively reduce risks through machine vision and predictive maintenance while lowering emissions by optimizing routes, power use, and packaging. AI dashboards track ESG performance across supply networks, aiding smarter, more ethical sourcing decisions.

AI helps logistics leaders proactively reduce risks through machine vision and predictive maintenance while lowering emissions by optimizing routes, power use, and packaging. AI dashboards track ESG performance across supply networks, aiding smarter, more ethical sourcing decisions. Smarter Last-Mile Delivery: Intelligent tools adapt to real-time traffic, weather, and customer demands to deliver faster, cleaner, and more reliable service. By reducing fuel use and improving delivery accuracy, AI helps companies win on both cost and customer satisfaction.

Intelligent tools adapt to real-time traffic, weather, and customer demands to deliver faster, cleaner, and more reliable service. By reducing fuel use and improving delivery accuracy, AI helps companies win on both cost and customer satisfaction. Elevating Decision-Making: Beyond automation, AI is transforming how leaders approach strategy, enabling more creative problem-solving and future-proofing their operations for the challenges ahead.





“AI allows us to answer questions that used to take days or weeks,” said Clark. “Now, we can get ahead of issues and solve them in smarter, faster ways that weren’t possible before.”

The full playbook, “Smarter, Safer, Stronger: How AI Can Transform the Global Supply Chain,” is available for download now.

