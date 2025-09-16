Paylocity’s AI Assistant Leaps from Questions to Actions in Seconds

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity, a leading provider of cloud-based HR, finance, and IT solutions, today unveiled the next generation of its AI Assistant—a game-changing update that turns everyday questions into instant action. No more digging through menus. No more wasted clicks. Just ask, and the AI Assistant takes users straight to the answer, the data, or the workflow users need—on desktop or mobile.

It’s like having a personal guide inside Paylocity’s ONE unified platform, ready to get users where they need to go in seconds.

Here’s how AI Assistant is turning everyday questions into instant action:

Checking PTO Balance: In many HR systems, employees must log into self-service portals, navigate to time-off menus, and sort through different accrual types just to understand their vacation balance. With Paylocity, an employee asks, “How many vacation days do I have left this year?” and immediately sees their up-to-the-minute vacation balance, with a direct link to submit a new request. Whether on mobile or desktop, the experience is accurate, fast and personalized, giving employees clarity in seconds while freeing HR teams from repetitive questions.

Managing Headcount: Workforce planning usually requires moving between multiple platforms and dashboards, manually adding fields, and routing approvals. In Paylocity a department manager simply asks, “Show me open headcount for my department.” AI Assistant shows real-time openings for their specific team or department and provides direct links for planning new hires, backfills or role transfers. Because AI Assistant has access to the Paylocity platform’s roles and permissions for each individual user, the manager sees only the data they need and are authorized to view, in order to act immediately. This allows for faster staffing decisions for the business and fewer bottlenecks for HR.

Approving Employee Spend: Expense policies are often buried in handbooks and often vary by location, leaving managers unsure of what applies in different regions or office locations. With Paylocity’s AI Assistant, a manager reviewing expense reports can simply ask, “What is the spending limit for a team event in New York?” Instead of searching through policy documents, the manager immediately gets the exact answer pulled from the company’s policy handbook, tailored to the location in question. On desktop or mobile, they can confirm limits and approve or escalate the expense on the spot. This gives employees fast answers, ensures compliance with company policy, and keeps business operations moving without delay.



These are just a few examples of tasks that AI Assistant can support. From reporting a security incident to requesting new technology equipment, Paylocity’s AI Assistant manages countless questions and tasks the same way, delivering answers that are contextual to the user’s current task.

AI That Works Like You Do

“AI shouldn’t just provide answers it should unlock action,” said Melissa King, SVP of Product and Technology at Paylocity. “We’ve taken AI Assistant beyond conversation and built it into the fabric of our platform. It’s fast, intuitive, and designed to give clients exactly what they need without extra steps or complexity.”

Trust at the Core

HR and payroll data are too critical to leave to chance, that’s why Paylocity’s AI Assistant is built on transparency, ensuring accuracy and trust. Every response connects back to the official source, records, policies or data, so users know the information is accurate, current and reliable.

Already Proven. Already Delivering.

The results speak for themselves: in the past year alone, AI Assistant has answered more than 1.2 million questions. Usage of AI-powered features continues to more than double year over year for three consecutive years, as clients rely on AI to streamline compliance, uncover workforce insights, and simplify everyday tasks like benefits enrollment.

“With Paylocity’s AI Assistant, I no longer waste time clicking through menus to find answers,” said Crystal Kelly, Vice President of Human Resources at Zippy’s Restaurants. “It’s like having a 24/7 expert by my side—instantly resolving questions so I can focus on strategy, not admin.”

About Paylocity

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is an award-winning provider of HR, finance and IT solutions through ONE unified cloud-based platform. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses automate and streamline HR and payroll processes, attract and retain talent, and build culture and connection with their employees. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

