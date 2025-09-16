Modelo® Celebrates 100 Years by Thanking Those Who Helped Build the Brand Legacy

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 100 years, Modelo has been more than a beer—it's been part of the fabric of Hispanic culture, shared at kitchen tables, neighborhood bars and family celebrations by those who recognize the Mark of a Fighter within themselves. The brand’s commitment to authenticity and the heritage it shares with its core fans has fueled its success from its origins in Tacuba, Mexico to becoming the number one beer in the U.S. by dollar sales.1

Now, in recognition of its centennial anniversary, Modelo is launching “Thank You for 100 Years of Modelo,” a nationwide campaign that honors the Hispanic community whose support, inspiration and cultural influence have built its legacy.

“As Modelo celebrates its centennial, we're profoundly grateful to the millions of people who have made our journey possible,” said Logan Jensen, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Modelo. “This milestone isn't just about our brewing legacy, it’s a tribute to every person who has shared a Modelo in moments of celebration, perseverance, and connection. The Modelo story belongs to our fans, and we thank them for making our first century extraordinary.”

Bringing Gratitude to Communities + Toasting to the Future

The "Thank You for 100 Years of Modelo" campaign is bringing heartfelt expressions of gratitude to the communities that built the brand through multiple activations across markets where Modelo has deep cultural roots and large fan bases, including Dallas, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City and Miami.

“Thank you” messages are appearing on out-of-home advertising throughout these cities, while appreciation messages will simultaneously appear on TV screens in neighborhood bars via Atmosphere TV to show further gratitude to the local establishments that have supported Modelo for decades.

To further recognize the contributions and culture of specific communities, artist Snoeman is creating a hand-painted mural in his neighborhood of Bushwick, Brooklyn to honor the Modelo centennial and the fans who helped shape its legacy. Modelo will also once again create one-of-a-kind “1-in-6" packs, each featuring one commemorative hand-painted bottle, to recognize the contributions of the Hispanic community, which accounts for 1-in-6 Americans. This year, the packs will celebrate the South Bronx in New York City and South Central Los Angeles as designed by Devon Rodriguez and Henry Beltran respectively. To learn more about the packs and the artists’ inspiration check out @ModeloUSA on Instagram.

The campaign also extends to the culinary world, where Modelo celebrates the flavors and traditions that connect fans to their shared heritage. At Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans, Modelo elevated its iconic Michelada from a casual favorite to a featured "beertail," showcasing new ways to enjoy the classic drink. At the upcoming Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival, Modelo will engage fans through immersive experiences that celebrate its bold flavor and brewing tradition.

Continued Innovation Rooted in Heritage

As the brand looks ahead to the next century, it remains committed to connecting fans across generations and lifestyles while staying authentic to its core Hispanic consumers. In addition to fueling the continued success of Modelo Especial, the brand is strategically investing in lower calorie, more sessionable beer options and flavored beverages inspired by authentic culinary experiences, including:

Modelo Oro: A lighter, time-crafted cerveza that seals in the golden flavor of Modelo to deliver an exceptionally smooth, elevated light beer with a crisp, clean finish.

A lighter, time-crafted cerveza that seals in the golden flavor of Modelo to deliver an exceptionally smooth, elevated light beer with a crisp, clean finish. Modelo Chelada: A sip that captures the authentic flavors of a traditional michelada across a classic chelada recipe in addition to seven bold, fruit forward flavors, with sales and depletions growing year-over-year. 2

A sip that captures the authentic flavors of a traditional michelada across a classic chelada recipe in addition to seven bold, fruit forward flavors, with sales and depletions growing year-over-year. Modelo Spiked Aguas Fresca: A line of vibrant, spiked, flavored malt beverages with a bold, fruit-forward taste so authentic that drinkers state a 90% repurchase intent.3



The continued success of Modelo is part of a broader portfolio under Constellation Brands, which also includes standout names like Corona® and Pacifico®, together shaping the future of beer through authenticity, innovation and cultural connection.

To learn more about Modelo, visit ModeloUSA.com.

