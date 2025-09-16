Duolingo Unveils Major Product Updates that Turn Learning into Real-World Power at Duocon 2025

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), the world’s leading mobile learning platform, today announced two major product updates at its annual global event, Duocon 2025: a first-of-its-kind integration that brings the Duolingo Score to LinkedIn Profiles, and the expansion of its popular Duolingo Chess course with an Android launch and new player-versus-player mode on iOS. These updates showcase Duolingo’s evolution from a language learning app into a broader educational platform, and help bridge the gap between online learning and real-world impact.

“Our goal has always been to make the best education in the world available to everyone. With these updates, we’re taking another big step in that direction,” said Luis von Ahn, co-founder and CEO of Duolingo. “Whether you’re adding your Duolingo Score to your LinkedIn profile or battling a real person in a chess match coached by Oscar, we’re showing that education can be useful, credible, and actually fun.”

From the Classroom to the Conference Room: Duolingo Scores Come to LinkedIn

For the first time ever, learners can link their Duolingo Score – a clear, real-time reflection of language skills – directly to their LinkedIn Profiles. This integration helps to bridge the gap between language skills and opportunities on the world’s largest professional network.

Checkmate, Boredom: Duolingo Chess Gets Social and Launches on Android

Since its June 2025 launch on iOS, Duolingo Chess has drawn millions of daily learners with its puzzle-based, bingeable format. Now, the course is leveling up with two significant updates:

Android Launch: Duolingo’s popular new course is now available to even more learners worldwide in its top languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Portuguese.

Duolingo’s popular new course is now available to even more learners worldwide in its top languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Portuguese. Player-versus-Player (PvP) Mode: Coming soon to iOS, this new feature will let users challenge other learners in real-time matches, with Android support to follow.





Built for beginners, Duolingo Chess teaches real strategy with live coaching, and some sarcastic quips from Oscar, Duolingo’s fabulously demanding chess tutor. The upcoming PvP experience brings even more chaos and competition to learning, making chess not just smart, but surprisingly social.

Building Smarter Learning: Personalization Through AI and Experimentation

Duolingo also highlighted two powerful engines behind its product evolution: AI-driven conversation and large-scale experimentation.

The company shared improvements to its AI-powered Video Call feature, now available across nine of its most popular courses for all Max subscribers. With onboarding support, real-time feedback, and post-call reviews, the experience is designed to make speaking practice feel more approachable and less like, well, practice. Learners can build confidence through conversations with Lily, Duolingo’s sharp-tongued character, who now offers more personalized and dynamic interactions than ever before.

In another session, Duolingo offered a behind-the-scenes look at how its product gets better daily through rigorous A/B testing. From new lesson types to push notifications, every learner-facing feature is tested across millions of users, allowing the team to make data-informed decisions that drive engagement and learning outcomes.

All sessions, updates, and product demos are available at duolingo.com/duocon .

About Duolingo

Duolingo ( www.duolingo.com ) is the most popular mobile learning platform and the most downloaded education app worldwide. The app makes learning new languages, math, music, and chess fun with bite-sized lessons that feel like playing a game. The company's mission is to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available. Duolingo offers lessons in music, math, chess, and language with over 250 total language courses from Spanish, French, German, and Japanese to Navajo and Yiddish.

Media Contact:

Monica Earle

press@duolingo.com