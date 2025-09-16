Brandlive Acquires Hubilo to Accelerate AI and Enterprise Video Innovation

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandlive , the company bringing the magic of television to business, today announced its fifth acquisition in 18 months, adding a world-class engineering and design team focused on AI innovation and streaming infrastructure. The move supports Brandlive’s bold strategy to redefine a market long dominated by legacy webinar and virtual event platforms, which were built for static slides and unengaging talking heads.

The addition of Hubilo expands Brandlive’s global R&D footprint and accelerates its roadmap. Brandlive customers will gain new AI-powered tools and services spanning creative workflows, video production, intelligent analytics, audience personalization and segmentation, and on-demand highlights, clips, and sizzle reels.

“This new injection of talent helps companies create video experiences as dynamic and engaging as the content audiences choose every day. We are doubling down on AI-powered creative tools, captions, highlights, and more because high quality and production value are now the expectation, not the exception,” said Sam Kolbert-Hyle, CEO of Brandlive.

The acquisition also brings a 30-person R&D hub in Bengaluru, India, with deep expertise in video and large-scale virtual events, with AI innovation and talent at the center of the strategy.

“Joining Brandlive is the start of an exciting new season for our customers and teams,” said Shailesh Hegde, GM and former CEO of Hubilo. “With our expertise in video, AI, and streaming at scale, and Brandlive’s creative, production-first DNA, we’ll help shape the future of video at work, making every moment feel like must-see TV.”

This acquisition reinforces Brandlive’s strategy to inject video and Hollywood moments into specific enterprise use cases, including town halls, webinars, virtual events, and soon on-demand video and storytelling such as podcasts, shorts, and emerging formats seen on TikTok or YouTube. These offerings will be sold as distinct products and services that will help customers create more magic and drive better outcomes.

About Brandlive

Brandlive® is the leading video platform for enterprise town halls, webinars, virtual events and internal storytelling with a mission to bring the magic of television to business. Headquartered in Portland, Ore., Brandlive partners with over 500 leading companies worldwide and supports more than 20,000 webinars and town halls annually. The company has twice been named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and its patented Greenroom® earned the #1 spot on Fast Company’s list of the 10 Most Innovative Companies.