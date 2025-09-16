Media.com Strengthens Global Footprint with Launch of Platform Advertising Spearheaded by New Powerhouse Media Sales Team Across Three Key Markets

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media.com, the first-of-its-kind fully verified social network committed to restoring trust in online information, today announced the appointment of a global team of experienced Senior Media Sales Representatives in three key markets to introduce businesses to the rollout of its Media Ads digital advertising service across the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.

Countless advertising dollars and resources have been wasted by businesses around the world allocating significant media spend to social networks which lack user verification. These networks are breeding grounds for misinformation, disinformation, fake identities, trolls, bots and harmful content, all of which have contributed to an erosion of trust. To combat this, Media.com is leading the shift towards trusted online engagement where all users are verified, so that businesses can advertise on a network knowing they are reaching real customers from more than 60 countries in a brand-safe environment.

Media.com’s representatives will offer Media Ads, a digital advertising solution that enables businesses to promote their products and services to an audience comprising 100 percent verified users on the Media.com network, ensuring campaigns reach authentic audiences in an era where trust and transparency in digital advertising has been eroded by bots, click fraud and artificial intelligence.

“Businesses are done paying for empty clicks and want advertising that connects them with real people, in real markets, with real impact. They want buyers, not bots, and the certainty their ads will perform with their target audiences - and that’s exactly what we deliver," said Jason Davis, Media.com’s Senior Media Consultant based in California.

The Media Ads soft-launch in the United States will initially focus on the California market, chosen for its strong adoption of new technologies and concentration of early-adopter businesses. The program will also accept advertisers throughout the country, as well as in the United Kingdom and Australia, and will eventually roll out Media Ads to the company’s growing global footprint of verified users.

Using Media Ads, companies can run highly targeted sponsored ads across multiple segments, including age, gender, location, device type, and user interests. This advanced targeting capability allows brands to optimize ad spend while connecting with verified users in a secure, trusted environment.

Sarah Smith, a seasoned media industry executive who recently joined Media.com’s UK-based Media Ads team, said, "Media.com is rewriting the rules of digital advertising, and I’m proud to be part of a movement to rebuild trust in the online ecosystem. With Media Ads, brands finally have a safe, transparent platform to reach real customers and drive growth - the solution advertisers have been demanding."

According to Statista1, in 2024, the U.S. digital advertising market was estimated to be the largest in the world, reaching $425 billion, while the UK and Australian markets were estimated to be GBP35.5 billion2 and $17.2 billion3 respectively.

Media.com is recommending advertisers revisit their media buying strategies and experience the difference with Media Ads by allocating a portion of existing advertising budgets to join the early movers to secure access and establish a presence on the network ahead of the company’s fast approaching IOS and Android apps release. Advertisers can also create verified profiles for their businesses and employees to show customers they value and are dedicated to digital user and content accountability and transparency.

Further information about Media Ads, including a $500 free advertising credit to eligible advertisers, is available at: www.media.com/advertise.

Media.com is the world’s first fully verified social network. Every piece of content is traceable to its source, delivering a new standard of accountability, transparency and trust in online information. Users can post and share videos, photos, articles, podcasts, files and more from feature-rich, verified profiles and engage in online discussions with real users who value being part of a trusted online community.

Media Dot Com Inc. is a Verified Platforms Group company (www.verifiedplatforms.com) and the company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Melbourne, Australia. Currently in beta, Media.com is open for registration, verification, and content creation. For more information visit Media.com.

Media Ads is Media.com’s advertising service which enables businesses to display sponsored advertisements to verified users on the Media.com network. Advertisers can run targeted campaigns to showcase their products and services to a 100% verified audience in more than 60 countries using advanced targeting features to drive high quality, verified traffic.

