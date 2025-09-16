Genome Editing Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Merck, Horizon Discovery, GenScript, Sangamo Therapeutics, Danaher, Lonza, BEX, OriGene Technologies, CRISPR Therapeutics, and More

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genome Editing Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Genome editing, a transformative technique for altering an organism's DNA, is pivotal in agriculture, healthcare, and research. Its applications include enhancing crop yields, diagnosing and treating diseases, and advancing scientific discovery. The global genome editing market has experienced significant growth driven by increasing incidences of cancer and genetic disorders, rising investments, and supportive government policies. This summary, tailored for industry experts, focuses on key market drivers and geographical trends based on developments from 2024 onward.





Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Genetic Disorders



The global increase in cancer and genetic disorders continues to propel demand for genome editing solutions. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) projects a significant rise in cancer cases, with Europe expecting an increase from 4.398 million in 2020 to 5.323 million by 2040 (a 21% rise) and North America anticipating growth from 2.557 million to 3.525 million (a 38% increase) over the same period.

In Asia, cancer cases are forecasted to surge by over 59% by 2040. These alarming trends underscore the urgent need for innovative treatments, positioning genome editing as a critical tool for developing targeted therapies. The identification of new genetic disorders further amplifies this demand, as researchers leverage genome editing to address complex conditions, driving market expansion.



Increased Investments and Research



Investments in genome editing have surged, fueled by its potential to address agricultural and healthcare challenges. Governments worldwide are actively supporting these advancements. For instance, in 2024 and beyond, the UK government has continued to streamline regulations to facilitate research and development in genome editing for agriculture, aiming to enhance crop productivity and ensure safe market entry for genome-edited products.

Similarly, China's government has prioritized CRISPR-based innovations to bolster food security, building on significant prior investments. These efforts are complemented by global research initiatives, which are expected to further accelerate market growth by fostering innovation and expanding applications of genome editing technologies.



Geographical Outlook

North America's Market Leadership



North America is poised to maintain a dominant share of the global genome editing market, driven by substantial investments in research and development. The region's robust infrastructure, coupled with a strong focus on addressing rising cancer and genetic disorder cases, supports its leadership position.

Collaborative efforts between academic institutions, biotech firms, and government agencies continue to advance genome editing applications, ensuring North America's prominence in the market.



Asia Pacific's Rapid Growth



The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant market growth, propelled by increasing healthcare expenditures and the rising prevalence of genetic disorders and cancer. China's extensive use of CRISPR technology, supported by government-backed initiatives, is a key driver of this growth. The region's focus on improving healthcare outcomes and agricultural productivity through genome editing positions it as a critical growth hub in the global market.



The genome editing market is on a robust growth trajectory, driven by the escalating need for advanced treatments for cancer and genetic disorders, increased global investments, and supportive government policies. North America leads due to its investment landscape, while the Asia Pacific region is emerging as a high-growth area, particularly with China's advancements in CRISPR. These trends highlight genome editing's transformative potential, making it a focal point for industry innovation and investment through 2040.



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET SNAPSHOT

Market Overview

Market Definition

Scope of the Study

Market Segmentation

BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Policies and Regulations

Strategic Recommendations

TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

Genome Editing Market Segmentation

By Technology Type

CRISPR

TALEN

ZFN

Others

By Application

Cell Line Engineering

Animal Genetic Engineering

Plant Genetic Engineering

By End-User

Academic & Research Institutes

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Company

Contract Research Organization

COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

Major Players and Strategy Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

Competitive Dashboard

COMPANY PROFILES

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Horizon Discovery Group plc

GenScript

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Lonza Group AG

BEX Co., LTD.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics

