PracticeSuite Announces Strategic Acquisition of MicroMD, Driving Rapid Growth and Enhanced Customer Experience

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PracticeSuite, a leading provider of cloud-based practice management and revenue cycle solutions, today announced the successful acquisition of MicroMD, a 40-year-old company with a certified Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform, trusted by thousands of healthcare providers nationwide. This acquisition, which closed in 2024, adds a matured, trusted, and feature-rich EHR to PracticeSuite’s portfolio of offerings and brings with it a long-standing, loyal customer base. The acquisition underscores PracticeSuite’s commitment to accelerating growth, broadening its customer base, and delivering a unified, best-in-class experience for ambulatory care practices of all sizes, while leveraging its enterprise Oracle, Java and Linux technology.

As a subsidiary of PracticeSuite, MicroMD continues to serve its customer base without disruption, benefiting from PracticeSuite’s technology expertise and higher-quality service. In addition, both customer bases are now able to secure a broad practice solution fully integrated between PracticeSuite and MicroMD.

MicroMD has quickly achieved stronger financial performance under PracticeSuite’s leadership, demonstrating operational efficiencies and market synergies. Importantly, this was achieved without reducing headcount for the purpose of profitability.

“MicroMD was looking for a partner like PracticeSuite, and PracticeSuite was looking for a company with a respected solution and significant clinical expertise,” said Vinod Nair, CEO of PracticeSuite. “This was a perfect match. Both companies, customers, employees, and their investors have benefitted from this transaction”.

About PracticeSuite

PracticeSuite is a leading provider of cloud-based software for ambulatory care, offering an all-in-one platform that supports practices ranging from small groups to enterprise-level organizations. Privately held and trusted by thousands of providers nationwide, PracticeSutie is recognized for its stability, reliability, and exceptional customer care. Built on a secure, enterprise-grade architecture powered by Oracle, Java, and Linux, the platform delivers the scalability and performance needed to manage complex workflows while ensuring compliance and data security. With solutions spanning practice management, electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement, PracticeSuite empowers healthcare organizations to streamline operations, improve financial performance, and enhance the patient experience. Learn more at www.practicesuite.com.

About MicroMD

MicroMD delivers a mature electronic health record (EHR) platform with intuitive, customizable features that enhance efficiency, care delivery, and patient satisfaction. With decades of experience serving thousands of physicians across primary care and specialty disciplines, MicroMD is trusted for its reliability, flexibility, and customer-focused support. Learn more at www.micromd.com.

