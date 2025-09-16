Staffbase unveils the first AI-native Employee Experience Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffbase today announced Employee AI, its foundation for the first truly AI-native employee experience platform. The announcement is part of the company's drive to revolutionize employee experience and communication by unleashing the power of agentic AI.

Staffbase is redefining the future of the intranet through the next generation of its industry-leading, Gartner-awarded platform designed natively for both AI agents and human users. This approach will enable companies to:

Reach faster resolutions for critical questions and processes through a single interface to unlock unprecedented productivity.

Deliver better experiences that know and understand employees, improving onboarding and reducing attrition.

Power game-changing employee communications that cut through noise and hyper-personalize to maximize impact, getting everyone on the same page quickly by moving away from the traditional broadcast approach to internal communications.





​​While AI deployments for employees promise significant productivity gains, many rollouts to date have fallen short due to a lack of governance, generic approaches without company context that feel irrelevant, and limited reach that leaves frontline workers out.

Staffbase’s Employee AI is designed as an end-to-end foundation to make AI work for all employees, built on three foundational pillars: a trusted data and context layer, a control layer for governance and security, and superior reach across all employee touchpoints. It helps employees work faster and organizations deliver more impactful initiatives, resulting in less frustration, higher productivity, and reduced employee attrition.



Features being developed in strategic partnership with customers include:

Native AI assistant (Q4 2025) : A conversational AI partner that not only answers “Who is the lead on this project?” or “Where do I submit my PTO request?” but also actively helps employees complete tasks as an AI front door for all staff - from frontline workers to the CEO. Mobile-first and spanning all channels, this chatbot goes beyond search to deliver real assistance to every employee via text and voice interfaces.

(Q4 2025) A conversational AI partner that not only answers “Who is the lead on this project?” or “Where do I submit my PTO request?” but also actively helps employees complete tasks as an AI front door for all staff - from frontline workers to the CEO. Mobile-first and spanning all channels, this chatbot goes beyond search to deliver real assistance to every employee via text and voice interfaces. Hyper-personal podcasts for employees (Q4 2025) : A weekly operational podcast tailored to each employee – a company with 100,000 employees can actually publish 100,000 unique podcasts weekly, customized by leveraging awareness of who employees are and what they’re working on.

(Q4 2025) A weekly operational podcast tailored to each employee – a company with 100,000 employees can actually publish 100,000 unique podcasts weekly, customized by leveraging awareness of who employees are and what they’re working on. Agentic content governance (Q1 2026) : AI keeps content clean and current, automatically flagging outdated or duplicate information before it reaches employees, ensuring the knowledge backbone is grounded in trust and accuracy.

(Q1 2026) AI keeps content clean and current, automatically flagging outdated or duplicate information before it reaches employees, ensuring the knowledge backbone is grounded in trust and accuracy. Prompt-based content creation (Q2 2026): Admins and editors can generate high-quality content with simple prompts. This includes AI-generated emails and reusable templates, page creation, and automatic news articles produced from briefings across multiple formats. Paired with conversational iteration, teams can quickly refine drafts to accelerate workflows and deliver polished communications at scale.





“By embracing AI tools effectively, companies can unlock vital opportunities to dramatically increase productivity,” said David Maffei, Staffbase GM and SVP of the Americas. “Like smartphones before it, AI fundamentally changes how people work. We are focusing on quality data inputs to ensure high-quality outputs that build employee trust. This approach unifies teams and significantly improves the overall workplace experience, leading to higher retention and company growth.”

Staffbase’s Employee AI foundation will launch commercially at VOICES 2026 , with selected customers accessing the first new innovations from Fall 2025.

About Staffbase

Staffbase is the first AI-native employee experience platform, revolutionizing employee intranets and employee communication by unleashing the power of agentic AI. With more than 2,000 customers, Staffbase helps organizations such as Adidas, Alaska Airlines, DHL, MAN Truck & Bus and Whataburger to inspire their people to achieve great things together.

Staffbase connects companies with their employees through a branded employee app, intranet, email, SMS, digital signage, and Microsoft 365 integrations, all of which can be managed through a single platform and powered by an end-to-end AI foundation. Staffbase was named a leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions.

Staffbase is headquartered in Chemnitz, Germany and New York City.

