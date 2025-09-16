Building Information Modeling Market Report 2025-2033, with Profiles of Autodesk, Trimble, Nemetschek, Hexagon, AVEVA, Asite Solutions, Beck Technology, Bimeye, ACCA Software, and More

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Information Modeling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment, By Project Lifecycle, By Application, By Building Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global building information modeling market size was estimated at USD 8.53 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 23.74 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2025 to 2033.

The market growth is primarily driven by the integration of AI and machine learning, rising adoption of cloud-based BIM platforms, increased focus on sustainability and green building design, and expansion of BIM applications beyond design into asset management and operations.







The building information modeling industry is increasingly integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to automate routine tasks such as clash detection, predictive maintenance, and design optimization. These technologies enable smarter decision-making by analyzing vast datasets derived from building models. The adoption of AI in BIM is also helping project stakeholders reduce errors, cut down construction delays, and improve cost efficiency. As a result, the BIM industry is shifting toward more intelligent, data-driven construction management platforms.



The building information modeling industry is witnessing a robust shift toward cloud-based platforms, enabling real-time collaboration among stakeholders across different geographies. Cloud BIM solutions offer centralized access to models, enhance data security, and allow version control throughout the project lifecycle. This trend is particularly gaining traction among firms aiming to reduce on-site IT infrastructure and enable remote work. Consequently, the BIM industry is embracing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models to drive agility, scalability, and faster project delivery.



Governments across the globe are mandating the use of BIM in public infrastructure projects, accelerating its adoption within the Building Information Modeling industry. These mandates aim to improve transparency, reduce project overruns, and ensure standardized documentation. For instance, countries like the UK, Singapore, and the UAE have already implemented BIM requirements for large-scale developments. The BIM industry is responding by aligning solutions with national digital construction strategies and compliance standards.



The increasing demand for time and cost integration is accelerating the adoption of 4D (scheduling) and 5D (cost estimation) functionalities in the Building Information Modeling industry. These capabilities offer greater project visibility, enabling better planning, resource allocation, and budget control. Project managers can simulate timelines and detect potential delays or cost overruns before construction begins. This trend is enhancing project predictability and reinforcing BIM's role in strategic construction management.



Global Building Information Modeling Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global building information modeling market report based on component, deployment, project lifecycle, application, building type, and region.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $23.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Building Information Modeling Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Building Information Modeling Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Building Information Modeling Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Building Information Modeling Market: Component Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033

4.2.1. Software

4.2.2. Services

4.2.2.1. Services Segment in the Inspection & Monitoring Market: Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033

4.2.2.2. Professional Services

4.2.2.3. Managed Services



Chapter 5. Building Information Modeling Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Building Information Modeling Market: Deployment Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033

5.2.1. On-premises

5.2.2. Cloud



Chapter 6. Building Information Modeling Market: Project Lifecycle Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Building Information Modeling Market: Project Lifecycle Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033

6.2.1. Pre-construction

6.2.2. Construction

6.2.3. Operation



Chapter 7. Building Information Modeling Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Building Information Modeling Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033

7.2.1. Designing

7.2.2. Planning & Modeling

7.2.3. Asset Management

7.2.4. Others



Chapter 8. Building Information Modeling Market: Building Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Building Information Modeling Market: Building Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033

8.2.1. Commercial

8.2.2. Industrial

8.2.3. Residential

8.2.4. Government



Chapter 9. Building Information Modeling Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Building Information Modeling Market, By Region, 2024 & 2033

9.2. North America

9.2.1. North America Building Information Modeling Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033

9.2.2. U.S.

9.2.3. Canada

9.2.4. Mexico

9.3. Europe

9.3.2. UK

9.3.3. Germany

9.3.4. France

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.2. China

9.4.3. Japan

9.4.4. India

9.4.5. South Korea

9.4.6. Australia

9.5. Latin America

9.5.2. Brazil

9.6. Middle East and Africa

9.6.2. Saudi Arabia

9.6.3. South Africa

9.6.4. UAE



Chapter 10. Building Information Modeling Market - Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Categorization

10.2. Company Market Positioning

10.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

10.4. Company Profiles

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems

Trimble Inc.

Dassault Systemes

Nemetschek Group

Hexagon AB

Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

AVEVA Group PLC

Asite Solutions Ltd.

Beck Technology

Bimeye Inc.

ACCA Software

