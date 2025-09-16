Bulgaria Construction Industry Report 2025 | Output to Register an AAGR of 3.7% During 2026-2029, Supported by Private and Public Investments in Transport, Renewable Energy, and Industrial Sectors

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bulgaria Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Bulgaria is expected to grow in real terms by 3.9% in 2025, supported by investments in transport and energy projects, coupled with a rise in the total value of loans awarded for the construction industry, and an increase in net inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country. According to the National Statistical Institute (NSI), the construction value-add grew by 6% YoY in Q1 2025, preceded by YoY growth of 12.5% in Q4 and 6.4% in Q3 2024.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry in Bulgaria is expected to register an annual average growth of 3.7% between 2026 and 2029, supported by private and public investments in transport, renewable energy, and industrial sectors. Growth will also be driven by the government's ''Transport Connectivity Program 2021-2027", which is a major EU-funded initiative with an investment of BGN3.9 billion ($2.2 billion), to improve the country's transport infrastructure.



Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Bulgaria, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

