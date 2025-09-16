Applicant Tracking System Market Outlook Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Oracle, iCIMS, SAP, Workday, Bullhorn, Greenhouse Software, Smartrecruiters, UKG, ADP, and Jobvite

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Applicant Tracking System Market by Offering (Solutions & Services), Functionality (Job Distribution & Posting, Resume Parsing & Candidate Sourcing, Interview Management, Candidate Relationship Management, Reporting & Analytics) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The applicant tracking system (ATS) market is anticipated to rise from about USD 3.28 billion in 2025 to USD 4.88 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

High implementation and maintenance costs remain a significant barrier to adopting applicant tracking systems, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Setting up an ATS often requires substantial upfront investment in software licensing, infrastructure, customization, and employee training.



Additionally, organizations must allocate resources for ongoing maintenance, including periodic software updates, technical support, and system optimization to ensure smooth functionality. These costs can strain the budgets of SMEs that operate with limited financial flexibility. Furthermore, hiring IT specialists or consultants for integration and troubleshooting can add to the overall expense. As a result, many smaller companies hesitate to adopt or upgrade their ATS platforms, limiting the market's penetration across cost-sensitive segments.





Based on service, the support & maintenance segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The support & maintenance segment is gaining momentum due to the growing need for continuous system optimization, seamless integration, and compliance management in recruitment workflows. As organizations increasingly rely on ATS platforms, they require ongoing technical assistance to ensure smooth operations, reduce downtime, and keep pace with evolving HR technologies.

Vendors are enhancing their service offerings with 24/7 support, regular system updates, performance monitoring, and customized service-level agreements (SLAs). These services help businesses maintain peak system performance, especially as ATS solutions incorporate advanced features like AI-driven analytics and automated candidate management. The complexity of modern recruitment processes, coupled with the demand for uninterrupted functionality, drives enterprises, particularly those with large-scale hiring, to invest more in robust support and maintenance services, fueling strong growth in this segment.



Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.



The large enterprises segment is projected to lead the ATS market, driven by the scale and complexity of their hiring needs. These organizations often manage extensive recruitment operations across multiple regions and departments, requiring robust, scalable, and feature-rich ATS platforms to streamline talent acquisition processes. The need to automate workflows, standardize recruitment procedures, and maintain regulatory compliance further accelerates adoption among large enterprises.



Equipped with larger IT budgets, these organizations are more likely to invest in advanced ATS capabilities, including AI-powered candidate sourcing, predictive analytics, and seamless integration with enterprise HR ecosystems. Moreover, ATS is a critical tool in their recruitment strategies and focuses on building a strong employer brand, delivering superior candidate experience, and making data-informed hiring decisions. As a result, large enterprises continue to drive significant demand for ATS solutions, reinforcing their dominance in the overall market landscape.



Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest rate in the ATS market due to increasing digitization of HR functions, particularly across emerging economies like Malaysia, India, and Vietnam. Countries in the region are embracing ATS to streamline recruitment, address local talent shortages, and improve hiring efficiency. For instance, in December 2024, MokaHR, an AI-powered recruitment company, highlights that 78% of Malaysian companies reported better-quality hires after implementing ATS, with a Kuala Lumpur-based tech firm reducing its time-to-hire by 35% through automation and centralized candidate data.

This trend is reinforced by the region's mobile-first workforce, growing demand for multilingual recruitment tools, and rising awareness around labor law compliance challenges that ATS platforms are uniquely positioned to solve. As digital transformation accelerates, especially among SMEs and startups, more organizations in APAC are adopting ATS to enhance candidate experience, leverage hiring analytics, and secure talent faster in competitive job markets, positioning the region for strong and sustained growth.



Competitive Landscape:

Some of the significant applicant tracking system market vendors are Oracle (US), iCIMS (US), SAP (Germany), Workday, Inc. (US), Bullhorn (US), Greenhouse Software (US), Smartrecruiters (US), UKG Inc. (US), ADP (US), and Jobvite (US).



Research Coverage:



The market report covered the applicant tracking market across segments. The market size and growth potential for many segments were estimated based on offering, functionality, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region. It contains a thorough competition analysis of the major market participants, information about their businesses, essential observations about their product and service offerings, current trends, and critical market strategies.



The report provides insights into the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Automation of Recruitment Workflows Accelerates ATS adoption, Rise in Remote Hiring & Global Talent Access, Candidate Experience as a Differentiator, Enhanced Reporting & Compliance), restraints (Data Privacy & Compliance Constraints), opportunities (Global Gig-Hiring Modules Unlocking Regional & Emerging Market Growth, Cloud-Native Architectures enabling Scalable Global ATS Deployment, Increasing Penetration of Social Media and the Internet, Emergence of Data Analytics in Recruitment), and challenges (Feature-sprawl Commoditization in a Crowded Field, Implementing ATS Solutions in Existing Infrastructure) influencing the growth of the applicant tracking system market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 291 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 3.28 billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 4.88 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



