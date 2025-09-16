Find Me Directory Surpasses 105,056 Members, Ranks as the Fastest-Growing Local Business Directory

Tallahassee, FL , Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Find Me Directory today announced it has surpassed 105,056 members, marking a major growth milestone for the platform. The directory continues to gain traction as small businesses and consumers look for a more transparent and community-driven alternative to legacy platforms.





Logo of Find Me Directory, Helping Small Businesses Get Discovered Nationwide





Find Me Directory is a local business directory that connects consumers with trusted companies through verified listings, customer reviews, and affordable flat-rate plans. The platform is designed to help small businesses increase visibility without competing against big-budget advertisers or paying unpredictable ad costs.

Listings and customer reviews are at the core of Find Me Directory, helping local businesses get discovered and trusted by new customers. Members also gain access to over 25 additional features including full business profiles packed with details, social media integration, coupons, events, job postings, and online menus for restaurants. Members are further featured in blog articles that link directly back to their websites, strengthening their online presence and improving visibility across major search engines like Google and Bing. The result is greater visibility, higher website traffic, and more customers. All of this is available at transparent monthly rates starting at just $19, compared to the steep fees charged by other platforms.

"Our growth to over 105,000 members proves that businesses and consumers want a simpler, fairer way to connect," said Omar Ali, founder of Find Me Directory. "We’re building a platform where every business has the opportunity to be discovered and supported by its community."

The directory also engages a growing community of local guides who share reviews and recommendations, building consumer trust and helping local businesses strengthen their reputation nationwide.

Find Me Directory – Empowering Small Businesses with Flat-Rate Visibility





About Find Me Directory



Find Me Directory is a fast-growing business directory built to empower small businesses and simplify consumer discovery. The platform provides verified profiles, reviews, coupons, and promotional tools to help businesses of all sizes reach more customers. Learn more at https://www.findme.directory.

Media Contact



Omar Ali, Founder

Find Me Directory

press@findme.directory

(850) 498-6500

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/DR5yM1dEyjE