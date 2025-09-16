Bitdeer Launches SEALMINER A3 Series Bitcoin Mining Machines Achieves a Power Efficiency of 12.5 J/TH

Singapore, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), a world-leading technology company for Bitcoin mining, today announced the launch of its newest self-developed Bitcoin mining machines, the SEALMINER A3 series.



The latest iteration of the SEALMINER, the A3 series, includes four models: the air-cooling models (A3 Air, A3 Pro Air) and the hydro-cooling models (A3 Hydro, A3 Pro Hydro). Notably, the SEALMINER A3 Pro Hydro stands out with an impressive hashrate of 660 TH/s.







Key specifications for SEALMINER A3 series:



● A3 Pro Hydro: Power Efficiency of 12.5 J/TH ±5%, Hashrate of 660 TH/s, Power Consumption of (7875W - 8625W) ±10%.

● A3 Pro Air: Power Efficiency of 12.5 J/TH ±5%, Hashrate of 290 TH/s, Power Consumption of (3250W - 4000W) ±10%.

● A3 Hydro: Power Efficiency of 13.5 J/TH ±5%, Hashrate of 500 TH/s, Power Consumption of (6210W - 7290W) ±10%.

● A3 Air: Power Efficiency of 14 J/TH ±5%, Hashrate of 260 TH/s, Power Consumption of (3360W - 3920W) ±10%.



The SEALMINER A3 series maintains the signature low-noise feature of the SEALMINER while significantly reducing power consumption per unit of hashrate. This advancement enhances the energy efficiency and environmental sustainability of the mining process, leading to lower operational costs for miners. Moreover, its increased hashrate fulfills the requirements for large-scale mining operations, offering strong support in computational capabilities.



Bitdeer remains committed to enhancing transparency and efficiency in the mining industry through research and development investments and technological innovations, providing the industry with efficient and reliable mining solutions. Bitdeer will continue to uphold the principles of "Innovation, Efficiency, and Stability”, offering global miners higher-quality and more reliable products and services.



About Bitdeer Technologies Group





Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for Bitcoin mining. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive computing solutions for its customers. The Company handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. The Company also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed datacenters in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan.



About SEALMINER



SEALMINER, a pioneering brand of Bitcoin mining machines under Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), specializes in offering efficient and sustainable mining solutions. SEALMINER integrates Bitdeer's self-developed SEAL series of mining chips manufactured using advanced process nodes. By continuously improving power efficiency ratios, SEALMINER is dedicated to providing innovative, efficient, and reliable products and services to customers worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.bitdeer.com/ or follow Bitdeer on X @ BitdeerOfficial and LinkedIn @ Bitdeer Group.



Investors and others should note that Bitdeer may announce material information using its website and/or on its accounts on social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn.



