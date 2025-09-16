EnsembleIQ Shortlisted for 26 Eddie & Ozzie Awards, Showcasing Leadership in Content and Design

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ , North America’s leading source of insightful information and actionable connections in retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality, today announces its brands have been shortlisted for 26 Eddie & Ozzie awards. The Eddie & Ozzie Awards are the most prestigious recognition program in the industry, honoring excellence in editorial content and design across all formats.

Some of the award-winning entries were developed in partnership with EnsembleIQ CPG clients.

"We are honored to be recognized as a finalist for 26 Eddie & Ozzie Awards. This achievement reflects the exceptional talent, creativity and dedication of our teams who consistently deliver trusted, high-quality content that empowers the industries we serve,” said Jennifer Litterick, Chief Executive Officer, EnsembleIQ.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on October 6.

