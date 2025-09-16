EnsembleIQ Shortlisted for 26 Eddie & Ozzie Awards, Showcasing Leadership in Content and Design

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ, North America’s leading source of insightful information and actionable connections in retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality, today announces its brands have been shortlisted for 26 Eddie & Ozzie awards. The Eddie & Ozzie Awards are the most prestigious recognition program in the industry, honoring excellence in editorial content and design across all formats.
Eddie finalists:
- Canadian Grocer: Canadian Grocer - December 2024/January 2025 issue (Full Issue: B2B: Retail)
- Canadian Grocer: GroceryIQ Study: Taking Stock of Grocery Shopper Attitudes and Behaviours (Editorial Use of Data: B2B)
- Canadian Grocer: Generation Next Thinking series (Series of Articles: B2B: Food & Beverage)
- Chain Store Age: Retail Pioneers (Long-Form Feature Content: B2B)
- Chain Store Age: CSA Daybreaker (Newsletter)
- Consumer Goods Technology: CGT Texting Newsletter (Newsletter)
- Consumer Goods Technology: CGT Executive Profiles (Series of Articles: B2B: Food & Beverage)
- Convenience Store News: September 2024 Issue (Full Issue: B2B: Retail)
- Convenience Store News: “Small Operator” Section (Magazine Section: B2B)
- Convenience Store News Canada: Hidden Gem (Profile or Q&A: B2B)
- EnsembleIQ’s BrandLab and Convenience Store News: Industry Leader Krispy Krunchy Introduces Newest Member of the Flock (Advertorial/Sponsored Content: B2B)
- Path to Purchase Institute: P2PI Trends 2025: Retailer Media Network Ratings & Insights (Editorial Use of Data: B2B)
- Pharmacy Practice+ Business: The October 2024 issue (Full Issue: B2B: Healthcare/Medical/Pharma)
- Progressive Grocer: Indigenous Cuisines (Column / Blog: B2B)
- Progressive Grocer: Wegmans Farm (Long-Form Feature Content: B2B)
- Progressive Grocer: Grocery Talent Pipeline (Single Article: B2B: Other)
- The Medical Post: Dr. Raj Waghmare’s column (Column/Blog: B2B)
- The Medical Post: Clinic of the Future Issue (Full Issue: B2B: Healthcare/Medical/Pharma)
- The Medical Post: AI scribes roll out (Single Article: B2B: Healthcare/Medical/Nursing)
Ozzie finalists:
- Canadian Grocer: Canadian Grocer Magazine (Design, Single Magazine Issue: B2B)
- Canadian Grocer: Canadian Grocer Magazine (Feature Design: B2B)
- Convenience Store News Canada: Convenience Store News Canada May/June 2024 Issue (Design, Single Magazine Issue: B2B)
- EnsembleIQ’s BrandLab and Progressive Grocer: Hooked on Fish-How Sushi & Frozen Fish are Reeling in Grocery Shoppers (Data Visualization: Data Visualization)
- EnsembleIQ’s BrandLab and Progressive Grocer: Saputo & Mike's Hot Honey, Two Leading Brands, One Hot Partnership (Visual Storytelling)
- Path to Purchase Institute: P2PI Omnichannel Landscape (Data Visualization: Data Visualization)
- The Medical Post: The Stories Issue (Cover Design: B2B: 25,000-100,000 Circulation)
Some of the award-winning entries were developed in partnership with EnsembleIQ CPG clients.
"We are honored to be recognized as a finalist for 26 Eddie & Ozzie Awards. This achievement reflects the exceptional talent, creativity and dedication of our teams who consistently deliver trusted, high-quality content that empowers the industries we serve,” said Jennifer Litterick, Chief Executive Officer, EnsembleIQ.
Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on October 6.
Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on October 6.
