Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. Expands Focus on Commercial Vehicle Accident Cases in Flushing, Queens – ASK4SAM: Trusted Lawyers for Commercial Vehicle Accident Cases

Jamaica, New York, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. (ASK4SAM), a premier New York personal injury law firm, announced it is expanding its focus on commercial vehicle accident cases in Flushing, Queens. Commercial vehicle accidents continue to be a growing concern across New York City, with Flushing and surrounding neighborhoods experiencing a significant number of serious collisions each year. When large commercial trucks, buses, and other heavy vehicles are involved in crashes, the consequences are often devastating, leading to catastrophic injuries, financial losses, and long-term suffering for victims and their families. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C., through its ASK4SAM legal team, stands as a trusted advocate for victims of these accidents, offering decades of proven experience in handling complex cases involving truck accidents, bus collisions, and commercial motor vehicle crashes.





ASK4SAM strengthens its presence in Flushing, Queens, offering experienced legal support for victims of truck and bus collisions.





The aftermath of a truck crash or bus accident in Queens often involves life-changing injuries such as head trauma, spinal cord damage, organ injuries, or even fatalities. Victims face overwhelming burdens including hospital bills, lost wages, and ongoing rehabilitation. Legal representation from a skilled truck accident lawyer is critical in ensuring negligent parties are held accountable, whether it involves a reckless truck driver, negligent trucking company, or public transportation authority. By leveraging in-depth knowledge of federal law, safety regulations, and industry standards, the attorneys at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. provide victims with the strong advocacy necessary to secure just compensation through personal injury lawsuits or wrongful death actions.

Those injured in commercial vehicle accidents in Flushing or elsewhere in Queens are encouraged to seek immediate legal guidance. Victims and their families can contact Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. directly at 1-877-ASK4SAM or visit https://ask4sam.net/ to schedule a free consultation. Early legal intervention allows the firm’s attorneys to investigate the collision thoroughly, preserve critical evidence such as traffic camera footage and driver’s logs, and build a strong case against negligent parties.

Crashes involving large commercial vehicles often require detailed investigations into multiple factors. Attorneys at ASK4SAM evaluate whether truck maintenance was performed correctly, whether defective truck parts or mechanical defects contributed to the collision, or whether driver errors such as cell phone use, fatigue, or intoxication played a role. Reviewing blood alcohol content levels, compliance with safety law, and adherence to strict federal trucking regulations is essential in proving negligence. These steps are crucial in cases involving rollover accidents, semi-truck accidents, and other catastrophic events that result in severe injuries or fatalities.

Truck accident victims often face severe consequences following collisions with big rigs and large buses operating in busy areas such as Flushing, Queens. A skilled Truck Accident Attorney can investigate whether Brake failure, driver errors, or other factors such as poor road maintenance contributed to the crash. In many cases, a detailed police report and review of the driver's log provide critical evidence in establishing liability, especially when commercial drivers attempt to falsify driving logs to conceal excessive hours on the road.

Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. on Google Maps





The complexity of truck accident legal claims stems from the devastating nature of injuries sustained, ranging from Spinal Cord Injuries and organ damage to catastrophic outcomes like an amputated leg or permanent disfigurement. Victims of Underride Accidents and Jackknife Accidents often experience prolonged medical treatment, rehabilitation, and lasting disabilities, compounding both the physical and financial toll.

In addition to the physical harm, victims may pursue financial recovery for pain, suffering, lost wages, and extensive medical costs. The aftermath of a semi-truck accident or bus collision can leave families burdened with hospital bills while grappling with the emotional impact of catastrophic injuries. A dedicated attorney ensures that negligent trucking companies, drivers, and other liable parties are held accountable for their actions.

Whether involving mechanical defects, truck repair shops, or failures in safety law compliance, each case demands meticulous investigation and strong advocacy. By pursuing justice, victims gain a path toward compensation and closure after traumatic car accidents and commercial vehicle crashes.

The firm’s experience extends to both private and public transportation-related accidents. Victims of bus collisions often face additional complexities, as cases may involve municipal agencies, transit authorities, or large corporations with powerful legal defense teams. The attorneys at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. have successfully litigated against such entities, securing justice for clients who suffered due to inadequate safety training, driver misconduct, or poor oversight of commercial motor vehicles. Each case is meticulously prepared, from gathering witness statements and medical records to consulting with industry experts who can testify regarding standards of care, safety equipment, and proper operation of large commercial trucks and buses.

Beyond physical injuries such as facial scars, amputated limbs, or permanent disabilities, victims of truck crashes and bus accidents endure significant emotional and financial challenges. The attorneys at ASK4SAM pursue damages not only for medical costs but also for pain and suffering, emotional distress, loss of earning capacity, and diminished quality of life. In tragic cases where a collision results in death, the firm aggressively advocates for surviving family members through comprehensive wrongful death actions, ensuring accountability while providing families with financial support for funeral expenses, lost household income, and future security.

The law firm’s reputation as a trusted resource for accident victims in Queens is reinforced by its commitment to client-centered service. Every case is treated with urgency, compassion, and diligence, ensuring no detail is overlooked in the pursuit of justice. By combining extensive trial experience with advanced litigation strategies, ASK4SAM has consistently delivered successful verdicts and settlements across New York, including cases arising from commercial vehicle accidents in Flushing, Bayside, Forest Hills, and other neighborhoods throughout Queens.

About Silberstein & Miklos, P.C.:

Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. (ASK4SAM) is a leading New York law firm dedicated to representing victims of negligence in personal injury lawsuits involving motor vehicle accidents, construction accidents, medical malpractice, and wrongful death actions. With decades of trial-tested experience and a proven record of success, the firm’s attorneys have been consistently recognized for their dedication to client advocacy and their ability to secure maximum compensation. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit https://ask4sam.net/ or call 1-877-ASK4SAM.





Trusted NYC personal injury lawyers at ASK4SAM handle complex commercial vehicle accident claims with proven expertise in Queens.



Press inquiries

Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. | Queens

https://ask4sam.net/queens/

Justin West

jwest@ask4sam.net

877-ASK4SAM

89-00 Sutphin Blvd

303B

Jamaica, NY 11435