Madhive and Fox TV Stations Announce Local Live Sports Marketplace to Unlock Expanded Access to Exclusive Premium Sports Programming for Local Advertisers

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madhive, the only unified operating system for local media, announced today the expansion of its Local Live Sports Marketplace in partnership with industry leader FOX Television Stations.

The local-first marketplace gives every advertiser access to a single, turnkey solution that delivers sports advertising opportunities across more than 16 premium live sports products, including College Gameday, Monday Night Football, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA, and more. Madhive is also a Disney Live+ Certified partner.

The expanded sports solution, part of Fox’s FLX targeting platform, marks a significant milestone for local advertisers, making premium, high-demand CTV live sports inventory available at scale. FOX Television Stations will leverage Madhive’s technology to make its coveted live sports inventory available to local advertisers, including live NCAA college football games via FS1.

“Starting with our exclusive local rights to the NFL on FOX, live sports have always been at the heart of the FOX Television Stations portfolio. We are excited to deliver this enhanced opportunity to local advertisers,” said Michael Page, SVP of Digital Sales at FOX Television Stations. “With FLX’s exclusive access to premium inventory and our advanced targeting capabilities, every local advertiser can now align with the biggest sporting moments in a cost-efficient and highly effective way.”

“Live sports represent the pinnacle of engaged, appointment viewing, offering an exciting opportunity for local advertisers to reach fans in real time,” said Jim Wilson, President at Madhive. “Our Local Live Sports Marketplace, combined with our Fraud Free Guarantee, changes that equation—creating a single, trusted platform that unlocks access to the moments fans care about most. Together, these innovations level the playing field and empower local businesses to tap into the biggest moments in sports.”

Madhive will also enhance its sports offering by integrating Maverick AI, the company's enterprise intelligence layer. Fully embedded in the platform, Maverick AI will harness content signals and behavioral learnings to enable local advertisers to effectively reach and engage sports fans, and simplify cross-channel campaign planning for live events by identifying the otherwise difficult-to-reach exclusive audiences who reliably tune in to live sports.

About Madhive

Madhive is the only unified operating system built to empower local media companies to scale their advertising businesses and extend their reach to new audiences. Madhive’s customizable end-to-end platform supports the entire campaign lifecycle from proposal generation and planning to omnichannel buying, real-time optimization, and measurement. With robust workflow software that integrates seamlessly into existing systems, Madhive equips sellers with powerful tools to drive revenue. Trusted by leading local media enterprises like Fox, Scripps, and Hearst, as well as agencies such as Lifebrands, Madhive powers over 30,000 campaigns for small and medium-sized businesses every day. To learn more, visit Madhive.com.

ABOUT FOX TELEVISION STATIONS

FOX Television Stations owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in 14 of the top 15 largest designated market areas, or DMAs, and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 18 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce approximately 1,200 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network’s national content.

