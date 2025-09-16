Ethernet and AI Converge in Ethernet Alliance's ECOC 2025 Demo

BEAVERTON, OR, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today announced it will be showcasing the Future of Ethernet Innovation at the 51st European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC 2025) from September 29 to October 1, 2025, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

At ECOC 2025 booth number C1419, the Ethernet Alliance will present its live multivendor demonstration, including real-time displays of optical and copper connections supporting 100G to 800G and Linear Pluggable Optics (LPO). The demonstration emphasizes Ethernet's ability to deliver the massive bandwidth, low latency, and flexible provisioning needed to train and deploy large, complex AI models. By ensuring diverse systems interoperate seamlessly, this shows Ethernet’s readiness to be deployed, removing bottlenecks that can slow AI research, product development, and real-time inference and helping to make the benefits of the new AI technologies more broadly available.

“Ethernet is what brings our digital world together; it remains unrivaled at linking AI clusters, enabling fast data centers, and supporting these demanding networks,” said Peter Jones, chair, Ethernet Alliance, and distinguished engineer, Cisco. “This isn’t technology for technology’s sake – it's a look at what can be achieved when we treat this as a team sport.”



Among the Ethernet Alliance member companies taking part in this year’s demo are Alphawave Semi (LSE: AWE), Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Formerica OptoElectronics, Inc., Huawei Corporation, Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS), MultiLane, Inc., Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS), TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), Teledyne LeCroy Inc. (NYSE:TDY), and VeEX, Inc.

“Ethernet is an ever evolving, interdependent ecosystem and interoperability is where its promise comes alive,” said Ethernet Alliance president and events and conferences committee chair, David J. Rodgers of EXFO. “This demo is a window into a future where Ethernet connects the planet’s most powerful compute engines with the same reliability, scalability, and efficiency that have defined it for decades. For AI, the promise is faster time-to-insight, more responsive applications, and a network foundation ready to evolve with the technology.”

To learn more about ECOC 2025, visit https://www.ecocexhibition.com. For additional information about the Ethernet Alliance, visit https://bit.ly/EA-ECOC25, follow @EthernetAllianc on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Bluesky.

Additional Quotes:

“The AlphaCHIP1600 I/O chiplet was engineered as a true ecosystem‑first solution. Integrating our industry leading IP into this chiplet, we support plug‑and‑play Ethernet interoperability across the entire networking landscape—from high‑density data‑center switches to edge AI accelerators with our industry leading D2D IP on AlphaCHIP1600. This partnership not only accelerates time‑to‑market for our customers but also future‑proofs their deployments as bandwidth demands continue to surge. Seeing the AlphaCHIP1600 in action in the Ethernet Alliance ECOC 2025 Interoperability Demonstration underscores how collaborative standards can deliver performance into a robust ecosystem reality.” – Letizia Giuliano, vice president of IP product marketing and management, Alphawave Semi

"Ethernet continues to prove its unmatched flexibility—evolving to meet the industry’s continued demands for new form factors and higher data rates, while addressing emerging needs such as lower latency and greater energy efficiency. Amphenol is excited to participate in the Ethernet Alliance demo at ECOC this year to help promote interoperability across the ecosystem." – Sam Kocsis, director of standards and technology, Amphenol

As AI workloads become more complex, the Ethernet Alliance’s multi-vendor interoperability efforts help ensure that network investments keep pace with evolving latency, performance, and energy efficiency needs. Cisco is demonstrating its new Silicon One switching platform and optics for AI networks, offering high-speed 400G and 800G connectivity with OSFP, LPO, and DAC. Cisco is also demonstrating its 400G and 800G ZR/ZR+ interconnects, showcasing its unique position in enabling high-capacity coherent solutions.” – Mauricio Cruz Covarrubias, senior director, product management, Cisco

“Interoperability doesn’t happen by accident; it’s the result of rigorous testing and collaboration. We’re glad to work with the Ethernet Alliance to help the community validate solutions that are reliable, repeatable, and ready for production.” – Vincent Luo, sales and marketing director, Formerica Optoelectronics Inc.

“AI interconnects are the backbone of modern computing – enabling the ultra-fast, high-bandwidth communication required for large-scale AI workloads in data centers and supercomputers. As these workloads expand, networks must be re-architected to meet new performance and scalability demands. Keysight is proud to join the Ethernet Alliance booth at ECOC 2025 to demonstrate our support for next-generation 800G interconnects, including Linear Drive Optics (LPOs), which are essential for building high-performance, low-latency AI networks.” – Ram Periakaruppan, vice president and general manager, network test and security solutions, Keysight

“MultiLane once again joins the Ethernet Alliance demo for ECOC. We are pleased to be working alongside key members of the industry to showcase how we are accelerating network development and deployment to meet the demands of the AI era.” – Hani Daou, business development manager, MultiLane

“With the continued growth of AI and high-performance computing workloads, hyperscale data centers require high-bandwidth, interoperable interconnects to keep pace with rising data demands. As an active member of the Ethernet Alliance, Synopsys delivers proven, standards-based 800G/1.6T Ethernet IP enabling wide ecosystem interoperability and exceptional performance. With our complete, trusted Ethernet, Ultra Ethernet and UALink IP solutions, customers can scale their infrastructure to support next-generation chips while minimizing integration risk and speeding time to market.”

– Neeraj Paliwal, senior vice president of IP product management, Synopsys

“Ethernet continues to thrive in the age of AI where interconnect products from TE Connectivity (TE) make connections possible. From within-chassis, chassis-to-chassis, and rack-to-rack, TE's portfolio of electrical and optical connectivity solutions keep data packets flowing. Through the Ethernet Alliance, TE demonstrates interoperability at data rates of 800G and 400G while looking forward to 1.6T. Whether in data centers, enterprises, or far-flung corners of the globe, the cross-generational resilience of Ethernet demonstrates it is here to stay.” – Matthew Ho, principal system architect, TE Connectivity

"Teledyne LeCroy is committed to developing next-gen test solutions that help manufacturers and service providers quickly and cost-effectively optimize Ethernet for AI applications. With our Xena team based in Copenhagen, we are proudly looking forward to joining the Ethernet Alliance stand at ECOC2025 and sharing our extensive knowledge on how to upgrade from gigabit Ethernet to terabit Ethernet while effectively addressing AI's unique technical requirements as it evolves.” – Jacob Christensen, general manager, Teledyne LeCroy Xena

“We’re a long-standing partner of the Ethernet Alliance’s live ECOC multi-vendor interoperability demo. This year, we’re extending our 400G/800G demos with the latest QSFP-DD, OSFP, and SFP-DD112 technologies, including coherent and LPO. All our products solve real-world integration challenges. We have a few new things on show this year. The MPA-ONE is a low-profile, low-noise 800G test solution, which can use the same modules as the established MPA-HD platform. We also introduced new test modules like the MPA-208 8-port 100G SFP112 and SFP-DD112, plus the MPM-HD-404 and MPM-HD-104 4-port 400/100G modules. We also successfully demoed the new compact powerhouse for 400G testing, the MTX642, which is ideal for optical module and service verification in data centers.” – Anand Ram, VP of sales, NEMs, VeEX

