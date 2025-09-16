UPDATED SCHEDULE: “The Mosquers” Muslim Film Festival Adds Historical Drama “Palestine 36” to Its Film Lineup

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mosquers Film Festival 2025 is excited to announce the addition of Palestine 36 to its festival lineup, marking its first public screening following its world premiere to the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month. The historical drama will now screen Sunday Sept 21 at 2pm, with Khartoum moving to Thursday Sept 18th at 8:30pm, followed by a Q&A with the director.

General admission tickets are now on sale for the world’s largest Muslim film and arts festival, which returns to Edmonton September 18th to 21st for its 17th year. A celebration of Muslim talent, creativity, and diversity across industries, the weekend is expected to be attended by nearly 3500 film lovers from across the globe. With a selection of public film screenings of both short films from emerging filmmakers, and global features, our main event will be an unforgettable evening of storytelling, comedy, and live performances. The evening will be hosted by comedian Hoodo Hersi , and includes performances from London-based Somali artist FaceSoul , and Jordanian/Palestinian-Canadian poet and actress Saja Kilani , who also stars in one of Venice Film Festival's most talked about films, The Voice of Hind Rajab . The main event will be capped off by the Popcorn Afterparty - a chance for film lovers to connect, network, and celebrate with artists after the show. VIP experience tickets are also available.

The film fest coincides with a weekend of industry events bringing together Muslim creatives and organizations from around the world to network and collaborate. “Opening Credits” – a nearly sold-out four-day conference at the Westin Edmonton – will feature panels and workshops as well as a live pitch competition for aspiring filmmakers to win cash prizes and have their film produced by Rifelion Media. Speakers this year will include Transplant’s Hamza Haq , Author and Writer Wajahat Ali , Canadian broadcast journalist, Ginella Massa , Khartoum director Timeea Ahmed Mohamed , Sundance Institutes’s Amber Espinosa-Jones , and more.

Thurs Sept 18 - Metro Cinema

6:00pm - Mosquers 2025 Incubator Short Film Screenings

Naila Baloch’s Nowhere Road; Kainat Javed’s Phases; Musa El Nijashi’s Fill In The Gaps; Haris Yar Khan’s The Last Cigarette.

8:30pm - *NEW* Documentary Feature Film Screening + Q&A with director

Khartoum (2025)

Saturday Sept 20 - Winspear Centre

5:30pm Film Festival Main Event

Short Film Screenings: Lyna Tadount & Sofian Chouaib’s Ya Hanouni (France); Farnoosh Abedi’s Holy Heavêness (Iran); Justin Mashouf’s 17.74 (USA); Morgan Mathews’ Clara’s Fruit (USA); Maryam Khodabakhsh’s Spider-Zan (Iran); Amina Cami’s The Trees Still In Brooklyn (USA); Hashim Sharaf’s A Beautiful Excuse For A Deadly Sin (Bahrain).

Comedy from Hoodo Hersi, performances by FaceSoul and Saja Kilani.

10:00pm Popcorn After Party - JANA building (10420 103 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Sunday Sept 21 - Landmark City Centre

2:00pm *NEW* Feature Film Screening

Palestine 36

Media are welcome to attend both the Film Festival events and Industry Conference.

OPENING CREDITS: A MOSQUERS INDUSTRY EVENT

Programming Schedule

Friday September 19th

Industry Speed Networking

3PM The Westin Edmonton

For the first time at the Mosquers Film Festival, we’re hosting an Industry Speed Networking event. This initiative connects early-career artists with all facets of the film industry, whether business, technical, or artistic. Participants will engage in one-on-one conversations with Canadian studio executives, funders, and producers, gaining direct guidance and insights to support their creative journeys.

Opening Credits

7PM The Westin Edmonton

A thought-provoking discussion on Journalism & The New Media Landscape, moderated by trailblazing journalist and the first hijab-wearing news anchor in North America, Ginella Massa. Featuring renowned writer and cultural commentator Wajahat Ali, political strategist and co-host of The Strategists podcast Zain Velji, and Inspirit Foundation CEO Sadia Zaman, this panel will explore how new technologies, innovative storytelling approaches, and digital platforms are transforming journalism and audience engagement. The conversation will be followed by a reception, offering a chance to connect with fellow creatives and industry professionals.

Mosquers Soundscape Jam Session

11PM The Westin Edmonton

Mosquers 2025 Soundscape brought to you by Raz Hyder and GAMA - Gather All Muslim Artists is a live, improvised jam session where Muslim artists share their stories through sound. Raw, unrehearsed, and electric. Soundscape captures the heartbeat of Muslim creativity. Backed by a live house band, artists are encouraged to share, play, and collaborate across the sonic arts, including music, poetry, and rap. Whether you're here to perform or simply vibe with others, this is a space to find community, support, and inspiration.

Saturday September 20th

Panel #1: Global Audience Development

11AM The Westin Edmonton

This conversation explores how artists and creatives build meaningful connections with audiences worldwide across streaming platforms, live performances, and storytelling that sparks change. Featuring Facesoul, Somali-British singer-songwriter, Palestinian-Jordanian actor and spoken word poet Saja Kilani, and Hamza Haq, award-winning Canadian actor. This conversation will explore how artists and creatives cultivate resonant connections with audiences worldwide, from streaming platforms to live performance to storytelling that challenges and reveals injustices and amplifies human rights worldwide.

Panel #2: Documentary As Defiance

12:10PM The Westin Edmonton

This conversation explores the power of documentary filmmaking as a form of resistance and truth-telling, amplifying voices and stories often pushed to the margins. Panelists include Timeea Ahmed Mohamed, award-winning director of Khartoum and other experimental shorts and documentaries; Ruun Nuur, an independent cinematic practitioner with a diasporic focus on African and Muslim peoples, Documentary Programmer at the Vancouver International Film Festival; and Amber Espinosa-Jones, award-winning producer, equity strategist, and Senior Manager of Artist + Audience Impact at Sundance Institute. The discussion will be moderated by Anthony Goertz, Alberta National Board Representative of the Documentary Organization of Canada (DOC).

Mosquers X Rifelion Script & Pitch Competition

1:20PM The Westin Edmonton

Rifelion is partnering with The Mosquers Film Festival for the third year in a row to support Muslim screenwriters. Experience the excitement and anticipation of live pitches from our finalists and discover who will win a share of $1,000 in prizes! This live competition is your chance to witness groundbreaking ideas and emerging talent in action. Check out more details here !

Sunday September 21st

Information Session: Mosquers Rising Leaders Fellowship

10:30AM The Westin Edmonton

The Mosquers Rising Leaders Fellowship is a three-month program supporting emerging Muslim creatives in the audiovisual sector. Through expert-led workshops, one-on-one mentorship, and networking opportunities, fellows will gain the skills, knowledge, and connections to take the next step in their careers. Delegated will learn more about the program structure, application process, and opportunities available to fellows. This program is supported by CMF’s Changing Narratives Fund

