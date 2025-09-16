SoCalBio Investor Conference to Showcase 22 Emerging Bioscience Startups; Leading VC and Angel Investors Confirmed

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern California Biomedical Council (SoCalBio) today unveiled the updated lineup of 22 emerging bioscience companies and confirmed investors for its 27th Annual Investor & Partnership Conference, taking place October 1–2 at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach. The conference will spotlight companies developing breakthroughs across artificial intelligence, cancer therapies, diagnostics, digital health, medical devices, and sustainability, while connecting them with top venture capital and angel investors, including Amgen Ventures, Vida Ventures, and a growing roster of leading firms.

PRESENTING COMPANIES

The 22 carefully curated companies will showcase innovations across multiple life science sectors:

AI & Digital Health:

Trialynx – AI-driven platform transforming clinical trials into a collaborative, efficient, and intelligent process.

Sonaro AI – Simplified, accessible 3D diagnostic ultrasound for vascular disease.

Persperion Diagnostics – Painless, sweat-based glucose monitoring for easy, real-time insights.

Pretika MedTech Corporation – Connected wound care system integrating devices and digital health technology.

DimerX – Compact, cost-effective digital pathology microscope modernizing traditional workflows.

Fanous Photonics – Innovative, affordable digital pathology microscope bridging the gap between large scanners and manual pathology. Cancer &

Immunotherapies:

Avesta76 Therapeutics – Novel cancer therapy achieving complete tumor elimination in preclinical models.

HybridBio – Harnessing hybrid neutrophils for breakthrough immunotherapy treatments.

Innovotex – Drug delivery platform precisely targeting treatment-resistant tumors.

ASiMA Health – Single blood test for early, accurate, and accessible cancer detection.

Diagnostics & Point-of-Care:

AmplifiDx – Molecular point-of-care platform delivering rapid, accurate infectious disease testing.

CellectGen – Saliva-based POC technology for rapid identification of high-risk dental patients.

Kidod Science – Single diagnostic device for multiple early-stage disease detections.

ILYA Pharma AB – Local-acting immunotherapies targeting multidrug-resistant pathogens.

Cern Corp – Non-drug therapy for bacterial and fungal vaginosis using low-level light and photosensitizer gel.



Medical Devices & Surgical Innovations:

Arc Medical – Device technology preventing post-surgical adhesions to improve recovery.

Aufero Medical – TruContact device enhances catheter stability in cardiac ablation therapy.

Squid Glaucoma hybridShunt – Hybrid device combining GDD and MIGS for glaucoma treatment.

Surgical Reality – 3D surgical imaging platform providing detailed pre- and intra-operative anatomical insights.

Sustainability & Biomanufacturing:

Olive Bio – Scalable, cost-effective bioplastics production to reduce plastic waste.

Viridian Biometals – Sustainable refining of critical metals for the energy transition.

INVESTORS

Leading investors confirmed for this year’s conference include Amgen Ventures, Auctus Global Capital, Chemical Angels, Civilization Ventures, Cove Fund, DigitalDX Ventures, East Los Capital, Fusion Fund, Life Science Angels, Morpheus Ventures, OCV, Spark Neuro, and Vida Ventures, with additional investors expected. Featuring both venture capital and angel groups, the conference offers emerging companies direct access to the expertise, networks, and resources that can help accelerate their growth.

“This year’s conference highlights an exceptional lineup of companies with groundbreaking innovations in healthcare and sustainability,” said SoCalBio President & CEO Walid Sabbagh, Jr., PhD. “We are proud to provide a forum where they can showcase their work and help shape the next generation of life-science technologies.”

The full conference agenda, detailed information on presenting companies and speakers, and attendee registration are available at https://socalbio.org/events/socalbio-27th-annual-conference/.

SoCalBio acknowledges the support of conference sponsors, including Avantor, Canada, Perkins Coie, CBIZ, and RKS Designs.

About SoCalBio

SoCalBio is a nonprofit, member-supported trade association that promotes bioscience research, development, manufacturing, job creation, and overall economic growth in the Greater Los Angeles region. The Council’s programs help local firms access capital, potential partners, and business support services. The annual SoCalBio Conference has grown to become the region’s premier showcase for emerging life-science companies and technologies. SoCalBio also promotes technology transfer and workforce training while informing policymakers and the public at large about the benefits of the region’s life-science industry. More information is available at www.socalbio.org.

Contact:

ExcelPR Group (for SoCalBio)

Erik Deutsch

erikd[at]excelpr[dot]com