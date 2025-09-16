Crane and Hoist Market Outlook Report 2025-2030, with Case Studies of Norelco, Tri-State Cranes, USG, FPS Food Processing Solutions, and R&M Material Handling

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crane and Hoist Market by Mobile Cranes (Lattice Boom, Telescopic Boom, Crawler, Rough Terrain, All-Terrain, Truck-Loader), Fixed Cranes (Industrial, Tower, Ship-to-Shore), Operation (Hydraulic, Electric), Hoist Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The crane and hoist market is projected to grow from USD 34.68 billion in 2025 to USD 41.56 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.7%.

The construction sector continues to be a primary demand driver, with cranes and hoists playing a central role in large-scale development projects across both urban and rural areas. Meanwhile, the mining industry is experiencing heightened adoption of heavy lifting equipment to improve productivity and safety in extraction and transport operations. As industries modernize, there is a rising shift toward technologically advanced and automated crane systems that reduce downtime and improve precision. These evolving demands across key sectors are expected to significantly influence the market's direction in the coming years.







Mobile cranes to record highest CAGR during forecast period



Mobile cranes are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid infrastructure development and increasing demand for flexible lifting solutions have placed mobile cranes at the forefront of modern construction and industrial projects.



With ongoing investment in infrastructure and growing emphasis on project agility, mobile cranes are playing an increasingly vital role in meeting the evolving demands of both developed and emerging economies.



Hybrid operation segment to exhibit highest CAGR during forecast period



The hybrid operation segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Hybrid-operated cranes are gaining significant traction as industries prioritize cleaner and more energy-efficient machinery.



With rising environmental awareness and rapid advancements in battery technology, hybrid cranes are becoming an attractive solution for ports, construction sites, and industrial facilities. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and partnerships to accelerate the development and deployment of hybrid crane technologies.



Construction industry to record highest CAGR during forecast period



The construction industry is expected to record the highest CAGR in the crane and hoist market during the forecast period. Increasing capital allocation toward infrastructure development - encompassing roads, bridges, railways, airports, and other substantial projects - has significantly heightened the demand for advanced lifting equipment. As a result, the construction sector is emerging as a key driver in the crane and hoist market, necessitating sophisticated lifting solutions to meet the complexities of modern construction requirements.



At the same time, global urbanization is driving a boom in residential and commercial development, requiring even more lifting capacity to keep pace with population growth. Emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and the UAE fuel these trends through strong industrialization and economic expansion. Their strategic focus on public and private infrastructure further amplifies the need for reliable, high-capacity cranes. As these nations intensify construction efforts, demand for advanced lifting solutions is expected to surge, positioning the construction sector as the key contributor to market growth.



Competitive Landscape

Key players in the crane and hoist market are Konecranes (Finland), Liebherr (Switzerland), Tadano Ltd. (Japan), The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (US), Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Terex Corporation (US), Ingersoll Rand (US), PALFINGER AG (Austria), Columbus McKinnon Corporation (US), KOBE STEEL, LTD. (Japan), XCMG Group (China), Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), ABUS Kransysteme GmbH (Germany), Mammoet (Netherlands), KATO WORKS CO., LTD. (Japan), and others.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the crane and hoist market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:



The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall crane and hoist market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights into positioning their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 224 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $34.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $41.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Crane and Hoist Market

Crane Market, by Type

Crane Market, by Operation

Crane and Hoist Market, by Industry

Crane and Hoist Market, by Geography

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Emphasis on Infrastructure Development Increasing Need for Advanced Material Handling Solutions to Support Mining Operations Expansion and Modernization of Shipping Industry

Restraints High Cost of Manufacturing and Maintenance

Opportunities Mounting Demand for Material Handling Equipment in Aviation Industry Rapid Expansion of E-Commerce and Retail Sectors in Southeast Asia Integration of Smart Technologies into Cranes and Hoists

Challenges Shortage of Skilled Crane Technicians and Operators



Pricing Analysis

Pricing Range of Mobile Cranes Offered by Key Players, by Crane Type, 2024

Average Selling Price Trend of All-Terrain Cranes, 2021-2024

Average Selling Price Trend of All-Terrain Cranes, by Region, 2021-2024

Case Studies

FPS Food Processing Solutions Installs Norelco's Cranes to Assist Production Process

Tri-State Overhead Crane Helps Client from North America Enable Safe and Efficient Operations with Motorized Outdoor Crane with Forklift Attachment

Tri-State Overhead Cranes Provides Custom Adjustable Lifting Beam for 20,000 Lb Rotors for Client from North America

USG Corporation Leverages R&M Material Handling's Crane Bridge to Support Mining Operations

Competitive Landscape

Key Payer Strategies/Right to Win, 2023-2025

Market Share Analysis, 2024

Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

Competitive Scenario

Company Profiles

Key Players

Liebherr

Konecranes

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Tadano Ltd.

Terex Corporation

The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

Ingersoll Rand

Palfinger AG

Columbus Mckinnon Corporation

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Other Key Players

XCMG Global

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Abus Kransysteme GmbH

Mammoet

Kato Works Co. Ltd.

Altec Industries

Verlinde

Shanghai Yiying Crane Machinery Co. Ltd.

Nucleon Crane Groups

Cheng Day Machinery Works Co. Ltd.

Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd.

Load King

Elliott Equipment Company

QMC Cranes

Broderson Manufacturing Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qi1wqz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment