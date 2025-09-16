Hong Kong Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Register an AAGR of 2.6% During 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in Transport, Electricity, Housing, and Industrial Projects

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growth in Hong Kong's construction industry is expected to slow from 3.7% in 2024 to 0.7% in 2025, with the industry's performance expected to be affected by factors such as a weak housing market, high inflation, and high fiscal deficit.

In March 2025, Hong Kong's Legislative Council estimated to have registered a deficit of HKD87.2 billion ($11.2 billion) for FY2024-25, marking the third consecutive shortfall. Indeed, according to the Census and Statistics Department (C&SD), gross domestic fixed capital formation in building and construction fell by 2.3% year on year (YoY) in Q1 2025 owing to the fall in private sector (3% YoY) and the public sector (2% YoY), during the same period. However, the industry's output in 2025 will be supported by allocation under the Financial Year (FY) 2025-26 Budget (April 2025 to March 2026) and investments in the transport, energy, and commercial sectors.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry's output is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 2.6% during 2026-29, supported by investments in transport, electricity, housing, and industrial projects. In January 2025, Hong Kong's Airport Authority announced a plan to develop an infrastructure project named "Skytopia".

The total value of the project is HKD100 billion ($12.8 billion), which involves the construction of an arts hub, yacht facilities, driverless transportation systems, a "jet fresh market" to rival Tokyo's Tsukiji Fish Market and a development called Skycity that will host a hotel, offices and commercial activities. Of the total investment, Hong Kong's Airport Authority plans to scour HKD70 billion ($7 billion) of investment from international investors.

Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Hong Kong, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

