ANEUVO Showcases ExaStim® Therapy At RehaCare 2025 and ISCoS 2025

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANEUVO today announced its participation in two of the most influential international gatherings for spinal cord injury (SCI) rehabilitation and care: RehaCare 2025 in Düsseldorf, Germany (September 17–20), and the 64th Annual Scientific Meeting of the International Spinal Cord Society (ISCoS) in Gothenburg, Sweden (October 8–11).

At these events, ANEUVO will showcase ExaStim® Therapy, the first and only non-invasive transcutaneous spinal stimulation system approved in Europe to improve and restore upper extremity motor function in adults with SCI. This milestone represents a significant step forward for individuals living with spinal cord injuries, clinicians, and the rehabilitation community worldwide.

RehaCare 2025 – Düsseldorf, Germany | September 17–20

ANEUVO Booth: Hall 6, Stand F66

RehaCare is one of the world’s leading trade fairs for rehabilitation and care, bringing together healthcare professionals, innovators, and advocates dedicated to advancing patient care. ANEUVO will present ExaStim® Therapy as an innovative solution to deliver portable, precise, and non-invasive spinal stimulation therapy that improves outcomes for people with SCI.

Visitors are invited to Booth 6 F66 to learn how ExaStim® Therapy can be integrated into inpatient, outpatient, and home rehabilitation programs. Attendees will see how the device’s 16-channel multi-electrode array, customizable stimulation settings, and intuitive app-based interface make it easy for clinicians to personalize therapy and help patients regain lost movement, strength, and independence.

ISCoS 2025 – Gothenburg, Sweden | October 8–11

ANEUVO Booth: Booth 4 | Lunch Symposium: October 10

At ISCoS 2025, ANEUVO will highlight the latest advances in neuromodulation and share new data from clinical studies. The company will present initial results from the ASPIRE™ Study, a 128-patient, multi-center, randomized controlled trial evaluating ExaStim® Therapy in adults with chronic, traumatic SCI. In addition, early insights from the ASPIRE™ Home Study, a 33-patient observational trial exploring the safety and feasibility of at-home use with telehealth support, will be revealed.

ANEUVO will also share early clinical experiences from Germany, where ExaStim® Therapy is used in the sub-acute, inpatient rehabilitation phase of SCI recovery. These insights will be presented during a dedicated Lunch Symposium on October 10.

“ExaStim® Therapy was designed with patients in mind. By helping to improve and restore function, it gives people with spinal cord injuries the chance to regain independence in everyday life, from eating and dressing to simply enjoying the activities they love,” said Dr. Yi Kai Lo, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ANEUVO.

About ExaStim® Therapy

ExaStim® Therapy is the only CE Marked non-invasive transcutaneous spinal stimulation system for improving and restoring upper extremity motor function in adults with SCI. It is cleared for use across inpatient, outpatient, and home settings, enabling patients with acute, sub-acute, and chronic (AIS A-D) traumatic and non-traumatic injuries to benefit from ExaStim® Therapy.

Unlike surgical interventions, ExaStim® delivers therapy without the risks or complications of invasive procedures. Using a lightweight, rechargeable design, the device applies stimulation through 16 electrodes on a flexible pad that adheres comfortably to the skin and moves with the body.

Key features include:

16-Channel Multi-Electrode Array for personalized therapy

Flexible Stimulation Settings to activate different muscle groups

App-Based Interface for clinicians and caregivers

Highly Customizable Programming to individualize motor response

Streamlined Reporting Tools for progress tracking

By restoring upper limb function, ExaStim® helps patients regain independence in daily activities such as dressing, eating, and personal care so that they can enjoy greater independence.

Recent Milestones

ASPIRE™ Study: Completed in 2025, this 128-patient, randomized, double-blinded trial across 14 U.S. centers evaluated ExaStim ® Therapy in adults with chronic SCI and upper extremity paralysis.

Therapy in adults with chronic SCI and upper extremity paralysis. ASPIRE™ Home Study: Ongoing 33-patient study exploring the feasibility of ExaStim ® use in the home environment with telehealth support.

use in the home environment with telehealth support. European Commercial Launch: The first commercial sales of ExaStim® Therapy are expected in Q3 2025.

For more information about ANEUVO and the ASPIRE Home Study, visit www.aneuvo.com.

ExaStim® is only cleared for use in Europe and is not commercially available in other geographies. ExaStim® is limited by United States law to investigational use.

About ANEUVO

ANEUVO is developing revolutionary bioelectronic medicine to help restore functional independence, improve quality of life, and create a healthier and more equitable world for people living with disabling diseases and conditions. Leveraging the company’s advanced biotechnology platform and deep expertise, ANEUVO is tackling critical healthcare challenges to deliver meaningful solutions to underserved patients in need. For more information, visit www.aneuvo.com.